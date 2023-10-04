A video of internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid getting involved in an unusual situation with some fans while performing goes viral

In the trending clip, the singer was seen getting dragged to the floor by some fans who were trying to hug him

However, the singer's reaction to the attack got people talking as he kept a relaxed, calm smile on his face throughout the ordeal

Renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid trends online after clips of what recently happened to him at a show went viral.

A viral video of how some fans mobbed the Nigerian singer while he was performing on stage has gone viral.

Moments Wizkid was attacked on stage by fans goes viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, a couple of fans grabbed the singer and held on to him very tightly until he was dragged to the floor.

After Wizzy wriggled free and tried to continue his performance, another fan jumped on stage and took him down again.

Wizkid was so calm and relaxed

Fans couldn't help noticing Big Wiz's demeanour throughout the skirmish, noting that he was smiling all through.

Some also observed that Wizzy's trousers were ripped during the brawl.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of how some fans attacked Wizkid

See some of the comments the viral video sparked online

@choco_raba:

"Baba just Dey laugh."

@olugt:

"They should be arrested. What nonsense. They even tore his clothe."

@skelewutv:

"Na the life STARBOY choose, next time he will buy that Burna boot."

@bigfrosh08:

"That’s why burna boy they wear iron boot."

@britneyposhh:

"My favourite(Burna) can't take this and I trust my Davido too.. But to be honest Wizkid is so calm n some fans can be funny."

@lhadeygold:

"They don tear baba pant oo."

@martinsakwuwa:

"If na Davido...or burna you will see how wicked and heartless our so called celebrities are...but wizkid is always different..innocent soul,calm spirit....machala way."

@itz_donpeezy:

"I trust Burna person 4 don set on hospital admission."

@christopher826272:

"Celebrity life ko ma easy ooo but it's all love."

@iirene_reina:

"See people boyfriends."

@shegzyintoto:

"Wizzy just day smile! No go try am with burna oo if u like yourself guy."

Fans go wild as Wizkid and Tems perform at Essence Fest after a year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Wizkid and Tems performed Essence together for the first time after several months.

Tems, during the performance, rolled back the years with her senior colleague, Wizkid. The pair performed exceptionally at the Essence Fest in New Orleans, Louisana.

The performance left many talking, hailing Wizzy and Tems' chemistry on stage.

Source: Legit.ng