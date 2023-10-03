Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has, in his usual manner, showed off the aftermath of the burial party he threw for his late dad

In a video online, the crossdresser bragged about calling his account officer to count the different denominations of money in the bag

Bobrisky also used the opportunity to call out his rival, popular influencer Papaya Ex, saying she could never pull such a feat

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with a video of his bragging about his take home from his dad's burial party.

In the clip, the socialite proudly showed off the huge Ghana-Must-Go bag containing different denominations of money.

Bobrisky noted that he would have to call on his account officer to count the money, and to prove that the bag was indeed full of cash, he emptied it onto the floor while hailing himself.

The rest of the video saw the crossdresser dragging popular influencer Papaya Ex, a rival who had made fun of him for being unable to pull an influential crowd to his lavish party.

Bob said Papaya would never be able to pull the kind of stunt he just did, and even her mum wasn't up to the task.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

A lot of people called out the crossdresser for possibly lying about the source of the money in the bag as well as the quantity.

Read some comments gathered below:

queenshair01:

"Haha where Bob see this moneynothing anybody fit tell me na ghost spray Bob this money ooo because the video I saw na muri muri marun all this mama dey spray Abi e don do another party ni?"

olandotunde:

"Lies is the air Bob breathe, without it she can't survive, Bob restttt ur lies are risky"

lost_boy_93:

"EFCC no day see all this one oo, make e be say na another boy like am post this thing first that night na bursting. "

ehi_leon:

"Anything can be under that Ghana must go bag , no trust bob , and wasn’t this supposed to be a burial of his father ? You no de mourn your papa at all?"

extyperfections:

"Bob and papaya f1ght na every 5 Market days."

gucci_bwoy6:

"Them deh withdraw all the money wey deh their account to this rubbish if e sure for am make he/she carry dash person."

pretty_presh_25:

"If e sure for u turn the money for ground make we see."

thecruiseplug_:

"This one dey use him popsy burial chase clout. Your papa go dey shame for you."

Bobrisky’s invite box for his father’s burial goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser sparked reactions online after a clip he shared flaunting the content of the invite box for his father's 41-day burial went viral.

The controversial personality in the video gave a list of everything in his invite box, leaving many in tatters.

Bobrisky, in the video, gave a list of everything in his invite box.

