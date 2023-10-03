Big Brother Naija Ilebaye's resounding victory from the reality TV show has continued to attract fans and her fellow co-stars to the celebration

The All Stars winner was presented with her grand prize money on Tuesday, October 3, and other well-deserved rewards gotten while on the show

However, a viral video captured the moment Omashola, one of the show's participants, playfully requested money from the Gen Z baddie's parents, sparking reactions online

Following the excitement and buzz around Ilebaye's victory from the BBNaija All Stars show, fans and fellow co-stars have queued in the celebration.

Legit.ng reported that the All Stars winner was presented with her grand prize money and other side attractions she won in the house on Tuesday, October 3.

A hilarious video captured when Omashola, one of the show's participants, demanded money from the Gen Z baddie's parents.

At first, Ilebaye's mum appreciated Omoshola for supporting her daughter throughout the game and stated that she "owed him big time."

The reality TV star was smart enough to make his demands, stating that he would send his account number, but Ilebaye cut in to tell him to send the account details to her so that she would show him all the appreciation instead of disturbing her parents.

See as their conversation went:

Omashola: "Mummy, no be thank you I won chop, na money I want."

Ilebaye: "I go send you my account details so you can pay me.Let my parents rest, send me your account number."

Omashola: "Oshey plenty money, eeey my rich friend."

See the video below

BBNaija Omashola's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the comments below:

mbagwuamaka:

"Omashola God bless you for having baye back!!! Your that friend everyone will always pray to have!!!"

mimiozigis:

"So sweet everyone needs a friend like Omasola in their corner."

ejabenaceline:

"Wen you are happy for other peoples will be happy for you."

olori_akile:

"She’s not talking like a baby again?? Show don end, script of playing bb last born don end."

viks_vico:

"Omashola is that friend we all need in our lives. God bless him❤️."

lady_nuellaa:

"Omoshola is the kind of friend/ brother everyone needs in their lives I swear, he’s a very neutral person, he has sides he just loves genuinely."

josokai:

"Congratulations beautiful Baye and thank you Omoshala for loving and caring for Baye❤️❤️❤️."

tita_radelle:

"The way baye's mom said"take my number from baye I owe you big time" I felt that was from her heart she saw how omashola was there through out for her child. God bless you sholzy we baye tribe we go send you something for your wedding ❤️❤️❤️."

jayempire_10:

"I love them both I swear Shola likes his Baye."

BBNaija All Stars Show Cost N5.5bn and more

The organisers of the just concluded BBnaija All-Stars reality TV show have reportedly revealed that the entire production cost them N5.5 billion.

At the grand prize presentation ceremony in Lagos, Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice Nigeria's Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, made the announcement.

She also noted that 1.53 billion votes were cast across all voting methods for the recently finished season.

