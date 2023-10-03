A leaked video capturing the reactions of BBNaija All Stars finalists, including CeeC, Cross, and others, to Ilebaye's victory, ignited intense discussions online

Legit.ng reported that Ilebaye contended against Mercy Eke, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross to emerge the winner of the All Stars season

Different opinions around Ilebaye's victory pointed out that she strategically used the victim narrative and so much more

A leaked video depicting BBNaija All Stars CeeC, Cross, and the other finalists' countenance to the announcement of Ilebaye's victory at the reality TV show has garnered much heated debate online.

After competing against Mercy Eke, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross, the self-acclaimed Gen-Z baddie Ilebaye Odiniya was crowned the winner of BBNaija season 8 on October 1, 2023.

video shows how CeeCee, Cross, and others reacted to Ilebaye winning the BBN All Stars Credit: @ceec_official, @ilebayeee, @crossda_boass

Source: Instagram

Some have claimed that Ilebaye's victory was earned because she played the victim card and was underestimated, while others have argued that she genuinely deserves it because she was the best contestant in the house.

But the footage of the aftermath, in which CeeC, Cross, Adekunle, and Pere react to Ilebaye's taking the N120M prize money, has been the trending topic of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video below

Leaked video of CeeC, Cross's, and other's reactions gets the internet buzzing

Legit.ng captured some heated online conversations around the contentious clip.

See netizen's comments below:

a.emmanuel.79:

"Na so witchcraft d take start . Congratulations once more Baye. They all underestimated you."

_deagram:

"When they’re in the house, they didn’t see that they're actually advancing illebaye's game in the house. She is the winner now."

dygeasy:

"They’ve really got some questionable characters working in that production crew. Smh."

ubigho_omena:

"You all capping out of jealousy just because you looked down on her and didn’t expect her to win now she has won please move on and stop looking for excuses just to bring her down."

sandypreneur:

"I don't get ..it's a competition. Where they supposed to be happy."

adaikwerre:

"When Grace Speaks, This is the first time after while Bbnaija is truly giving us a well deserved winner. ❤️ Many are Hurt Because it wasn't their person who Won it. Free illebaye o before they will start beefing the poor girl."

randyradiolover:

"Illebaye never planned any game but the house mate through all forms of oppression opened her for a clearer view of what to play and how to play the game.....Mistake turns miracle."

haryour_mii:

"They just lost their chance of winning 120M braa if they jump up sef na eye service, REST."

Davido hails Ilebaye for winning BBNaija All Stars

Famous Nigerian singer Davido has expressed his admiration for Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya for her latest victory.

The 22-year-old model from Kogi defeated five other finalists to win the N120 million grand prize on Sunday, October 1, 2022, in the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition.

Celebrating the self-proclaimed "Gen Z Baddie", the musician noted his admiration for success stories.

Source: Legit.ng