Portable Zazu has dropped a new song titled Michael Jackson where he claimed he was more glorious than the late King of Pop

The singer gave reason for his bold claim as he said, unlike Michael Jackson, he is alive and making waves

As expected, Portable's latest song has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers as they teased him in his comment section

Street singer Habeeb Okikola Portable Zazu has rated himself more highly than the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In his recently released song called 'Michael Jackson,' Portable boldly asserted that he was more glorious than the late singer.

Singing in the Yoruba language, the Zeh Nation label boss said unlike Michael Jackson, who is late, he, on the other hand, is alive and can do a lot more than the deceased.

Aside from bragging about being a better singer, Portable claimed he could dance better than Michael.

He also sent a message to those who claimed he didn't know how to sing.

The Zazu crooner also used an edited picture of him dressed as Michael Jackson as the new song cover.

Listen to the song below:

People react to Portable's song about Michael Jackson

Legit.ng captured some of the comments. See them below:

donnasrigram:

"Our king dey para,first street artist wey dey show love for home and abroad,can’t wait to be in Zeh Nation to work with Yungii duu."

toyeenemperor:

"Back to back na hit."

glover.aroline_:

"Reason why portable dey drop songs back to back be say, out of 10 songs in a week u go fall in love for one track no matter how,na him code be that."

casrald.ac.vs:

"Yeparipa…Haba ! Portable."

samuel80829:

"How many songs you wan drop this week."

official_desire001:

"@audiomack please Hold portable acct make e rest small."

