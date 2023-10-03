Tunde Ednut has issued warnings to ladies chatting him up on social media to connect them with Davido

The celebrity blogger, who revealed he was tired of getting such messages, appealed to ladies to respect the singer's marriage

Tunde Ednut's outburst has since stirred reactions from popular celebrities, including Don Jazzy

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut, a close associate of music star Davido, has caused a stir as he raised alarm on the number of messages he gets from ladies requesting the DMW label boss' contact.

Tunde Ednut, in an update on Instagram, expressed frustration as he said he was tired of getting messages from women begging to be introduced to Davido.

Tunde Ednut has told ladies to stop sliding into his DM over Davido. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @davido

Source: Instagram

According to the blogger, the ladies completely disregard the singer’s marriage to Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi.

Tunde Ednut, in a stern warning, added that any lady who writes him again claiming to have feelings for Davido would see their images made public.

He wrote:

“Let me make this known, I am tired of ladies messaging me “Please, I want Davido. Just introduce me and leave everything to me”…,“Shey una no get respect. He’s a married man. He’s not single. IF YOU SEND ME THAT MESSAGE AGAIN, I GO POST YOUR PICTURE.”

See his post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Tunde Ednut cries out

See some of the comments to Tunde's post below:

donjazzy:

"GOD when."

iam_adebisi_jnr:

"Just help me tell am make he carry me enter Yankee."

rotation_01:

"Bro share update for them Adeleke money long nah."

gloryluvv:

"Introduce them to samlarry."

high_man234:

"Over taking is allowed."

okoli_classic:

"I thought they said am doing too much because of 2m so they still want to meet him."

funnyfrosh:

"Dem de try Hustle na! E no easy."

mz_esheza:

"Really and they Dey curse am online !! Humans sha."

Source: Legit.ng