Davido has continued to trend on social media for allegedly impregnating 29-year-old US lady, Anita Brown

Anita revealed all the messy details of their relationship on social media, and this led to netizens talking about the singer’s wife, Chioma

While some social media users sympathised with Chioma, others told her to manage because they knew she would not leave the singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s marriage to Chioma is now in the spotlight after the DMW boss reportedly got an American lady, Anita Brown, pregnant.

In the late hours of June 27, 2023, the Nigerian social media space started buzzing with excitement after Anita called out the singer for trying to convince her to remove the pregnancy she had for him.

The news became a trending topic as Anita shared receipts and some of her chats with the singer on her Instagram stories.

Chioma is also trending amid the Davido and Anita drama. Photos: @davido, @ninatheelite

Nigerians sympathise with Chioma amid Davido and Anita drama

As the news of Davido’s alleged indiscretions trended online, many netizens also started to talk about his wife and the mother of his late son, Chioma.

Despite keeping a low profile on social media, Chioma has been known to trend for controversial reasons, mostly because of the singer’s infidelity.

After the Anita pregnancy claims made the rounds, some netizens spoke about Chioma as they either taunted her or gave her words of advice.

Some social media users advised her to leave the singer, while others told her to stand strong because they knew she was going nowhere despite the scandal.

Read some of their comments below:

adestitoali:

“Davido should please do better, i really feel for his wife Chioma,she's going through a lot..”

damrach_touch:

“Chef chi is a strong woman. She go chest this one as usual. It is well.”

everyone.loves.gracie:

“Davido’s marriage to Chioma is a consolation for her Child lost. Forget all those things he says During interviews, a man who loves you would never put you through this level of pain, shame & humiliation. I don’t feel sorry for Chioma, She had a choice but chose to stay!”

eselicious:

“Wait a min, is Davido immune to HIV and them lot? I just don’t get it. Chioma take as much as you can from this man and walk away. You’re an igbo woman and Igbo women are smart.”

cocoplustwins:

“If we talk now, they’ll say He really loves Chioma. Which kind of sufferhead love be this.”

Stella.ntia:

“This is so sadd. I pray @thechefchi gets to have a good relationship with Jesus, so she knows her worth. I also pray @davido gets to know who Jesus is and have a relationship with Him, so he knows his worth and understands that his body is meant to be a temple.”

sharonofficial126:

“Chioma is the strongest woman in Nigeria she is really a quiet and nice lady.”

Omeizza:

“Cut Davido some slack abi na snacks, as if we’re not in this Nigeria, Davido married Chioma so as to bury Ify, Chioma accepted cos that’s tradition and there was nothing she could do. Davido is a young successful artist that’s traveling around the world and can’t ever eat one puna forever. He should just learn how to use conndom cos next one fit no be belle HIV no dey show for face. Chioma can save herself this embarrassment by divorcing him or learn to live with it.”

Nigerians claim Davido also sang about Anita in Chioma's Assurance song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians on social media claimed Davido sang about his pregnant US girlfriend, Anita, in his Assurance song to Chioma.

After the news of Anita’s pregnancy went viral, some netizens discovered that her name was also mentioned in Davido’s Assurance lyrics.

A part of the lyrics from the 2019 hit song included words about telling Anita to go far away because he had found Chioma his lover.

