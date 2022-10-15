Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Christy O, has taken to social media to get some things off her chest

The Level Up star, in a recent tweet, advised her critics to simply admire her looks and move on

This comes shortly after a video went viral in which a woman put her stylist on blast over the star's choice of footwear

Living in the spotlight comes with his ups and downs, and for Big Brother Naija star, Christy O, this is something she is slowly coming to terms with.

Photos of Christy O in different outfits. Credit: @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

The Level Up star recently took to her Twitter page to address critics who have questioned her sense of style.

In the tweet, she talked about the insatiable nature of fans as regards the outfits she wears, stating that they would always have something to complain about regardless of the stylists she uses.

She ended the tweet with:

"Just admire the dress and move on."

See tweet below:

Social media users react to Christy O's tweet

pitlock9:

"Lol, don't mind those senseless BBn fans dat doesn't know anything."

exquisitelovergirl:

"Fans wey no get money and dey stay for Ikorodu. They just want to live their ‘desired’ life through you guys.! You better ignore them and live according to your means."

candinana2022:

"To be honest….let this people breathe abeg."

beeiing_lsd30032:

"Especially your fellow citizens!! Yohh you people can't just shut up!! All day everyday you always want to judge your people,why is it so?? From chomzy to Christy O's dressing? One some of us can't even afford to buy hmmmm I pray peace and love reigns in Nigeria coz whatttt!! I fear who no fear Nigerians."

dream_girlio:

"I tire ooooo people that can not even afford what you are wearing..they will not admire in peace insane beings."

Lady blasts Christy O's stylist over BBNaija star's purple look, Nigerians react

While many people were left in awe of Christy O's look for BBNaija winner, Phyna's victory party, one lady had some things to get off her chest.

In a video reposted by blogger, @sabiradio, the lady can be heard pointing out the issues she had with the look.

She praised the dress and the hair, but when it got to the footwear - which was a pair of skin-tone sandals - she went off on the stylist.

