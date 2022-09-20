BBNaija Level Up star, Kess, recently spoke with Legit.ng and he shared his opinion on his newfound fame among other things

The reality show star also talked about fellow housemate, Beauty’s disqualification from the show and how it could be avoided

According to Kess, if he was Beauty’s man in the house, he would have curbed her excesses and she would not have left

The BBNaija Level Up season has created a new set of celebrities and one of the housemates, Kess, is one of them.

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng’s Taiwo Owolawi, the young man spoke on his newfound fame, Beauty’s disqualification and more.

Beauty’s disqualification from the show after just two weeks was no doubt one of the highlights of the season.

BBNaija's Kess speaks on how Beauty would not have been disqualifed if he was her man. Photos: @sirkess_official, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

While in the house, Kess seemed to be one of the guys Beauty was comfortable sharing her pain with after a heated session with the other housemates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kess made it known to Legit.ng that if he was Beauty’s man on the show, she would not have been disqualified.

This came as he reacted to Groovy’s statement that Kess somewhat blamed him for Beauty’s exit and that he took it personally like he was her man.

According to Kess, Beauty would not have gone that far if he was her man because he knows himself and he can curb people’s excesses.

In his words:

“Fact is I know myself, I know how I am in my relationships. If I was Beauty’s man in the house, I’m not sure she would have been disqualified because I have the personality to curb people’s excesses. I saw whatever happened before it happened. If I was actually her man, I would have done all I could to make sure she wasn’t disqualified.”

Beauty was a potential winner

Also during the interview, Kess shared his regret over Beauty’s disqualification. According to him, she had a lot to bring to the show and was a potential winner.

He said:

“It was really sad because I think she was a potential winner. I think she had a lot of things to give to the show but it is what it is. We have all moved on.”

While speaking on whether Beauty overreacted and if she was a brat used to getting her way, he said he did not think she was any of those things and that people are different.

“People are different, people react differently so if that’s how she is, that’s how she is. It’s just sad that it happened the way it happened.”

How my marriage affected my game plan

Kess also touched on how he thinks the fact that he was married affected his game plan. According to him, he did not give people the content they wanted.

He however noted that the love he has received from fans so far has been massive. According to him people now know him everywhere he goes and he would not change it for anything in the world.

“It has been massive, everywhere I go, people know me, It has been massive and I won’t change it for anything in the world”, he said.

Kess also admitted that celebrity life has been stressful because he has always been a quiet guy but there is a lot of pressure now.

In his words:

“It’s very stressful I won’t lie because I used to be a very quiet guy, now it’s very stressful and very demanding, there’s a lot of pressure but it’s what we signed up for so we are good.”

Chichi picks 2 automatic finalists with supreme veto power

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, recently had netizens calling her a child of grace after she won the Head of House title.

Chichi is one of the housemates who had never won the title but she seemed to bag it when it mattered most to her on the show.

Interestingly, Chichi’s win came with a supreme veto power. This gave her the authority to select two housemates who would automatically become finalists.

Source: Legit.ng