In 2022, the much-celebrated marriage of actress Funke Akindele and filmmaker JJC Skillz crashed, and they went their separate ways

In a new post on her Instagram page, the actress shared the trailer of her new movie, She Who Must Be Obeyed, and she shared credit with her ex-husband, JJC Skillz

While some netizens gushed over the new movie set to drop soon, others pointed out her ex-husband working with her

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, still work together despite their crashed marriage.

The mum of two shared the official trailer of her new movie, She Who Must Be Obeyed, and she credited JJC for co-directing the film with her.

Funke Akindele and ex-hubby work on a project together Photo credit: @jjcskillz/@funkejenifaakindele

The movie's cast included Nancy Isime, Akah Nnani, Adunni Ade, singer Waje, BBNaija star Vee and many others.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Funke Akindele's post

As expected, fans and colleagues of the actress are looking forward to the movie, but some netizens noticed she gave her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, credit.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

niyi_akinmolayan:

"Lol, this looks like a lot of fun!!"

pearl_wellington2017:

"JJSkills ?? Hummnnnnn. Am confused. Something is not adding up."

moabudu:

"Congratulations, my darling ❤️"

folagade_banks:

"GO SHE!!! I can’t wait to experience this!! this is f!re omo well-done lafunky eku ishe .. excellent ✅"

stevechuks_:

"Akah abeg . Love it! Can’t wait."

faith_seyi:

"@veeiye in a movie…..You people are not ready for my Fav❤️"

jaycee_talks:

"Wow !! Gather here if you love the part that Aunty Funke tagged the do-director"

mrs_babeoflaive:

"Directed by!!!!! Ẹ chokeeeee!!!!!"

lydiaforson:

"I need to see this movie Madam Cynthia should’ve been there to shake things up "

inkaseth:

"Funke Akindele’s work rate is UNMATCHABLE! It’s her range for me!"

