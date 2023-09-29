The Buba Girl has made a long-awaited return to social media months after she went viral on several platforms

Despite the controversy surrounding the young lady, she has promised to continue sharing her contents with her followers

Netizens have expressed their support and excitement for her return with many encouraging her to be strong

After a period of deafening silence, Esther Raphael, widely known as The Buba Girl on TikTok, has broken her social media hiatus.

This is coming weeks after the unfortunate leak of her private video, which caused a stir among her followers and netizens.

Buba Girl makes first post on TikTok Photo credit: @estherraphael/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Defiant return of Buba Girl to TikTok

In a recent TikTok post, Esther made her comeback official. She shared a video of herself dancing and confidently addressed her haters, making it clear that she was not fazed by their comments about her personal life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With a strong message, she wrote,

"Tell a friend to tell a friend that I'm here to stay."

Her bold and resilient attitude has garnered admiration from her fans and supporters.

Netizens rally behind the Buba Girl

Netizens have reacted to Esther's return, expressing their support and excitement for her comeback.

Many have applauded her for standing up against the negativity and refusing to let the incident define her online presence.

The Buba Girl has always been known for her fun-loving personality, and her fans are thrilled to see her back, spreading positivity and entertaining them with her content.

@That Girl N said:

“Welcome back. Learn from your mistake life goes on.”

@Umar Farua said:

“@THE BUBA GIRL you don't reply our comments anymore.”

@Margaret John said:

“Who else noticed she's looking prettier.”

@cee boy555 said:

“Them suppose give you award. Cos ya strong.”

@someone reacted:

“She's back like she never left!”

@Foreigner mirror commented:

“Sometimes things happen to make u strong go girl.”

@Ada Gift said:

“She's here to stay! Period.”

@BRIDGET HUKS said:

“You've Been Missed Dear.”

@kvngpresh30 said:

“I love this courage.”

Watch the video below:

Lady disgraces side chick she found in matrimonial home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got angry after catching her husband's side chick in her matrimonial home in Enugu. The lady, who is pregnant, videoed the side chick and vowed to deal with her, adding that she knows where she stays.

The side chick, who appeared confused, tried to defend herself and claimed she was unaware that the man was married. The man's wife and her younger sister ignored the side chick's defence as they lashed out at her. The wife's younger sister said they had been married for two years and told the side chick that the man would dump her after using her.

As their exchange got heated, people gathered around to intervene. The wife threatened to find the side chick as a man moved the lady out of the premises. The video got many people talking.

Source: Legit.ng