Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo brought more revelations about the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's untimely passing

Fans and netizens have all been worried about the late singer's ex-boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, being left out as suspects in the viral issue

The movie star, who has been active about the entire process, assured Nigerians that the police were diligently carrying out their duties and emphasized that suspects would be called upon horny

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has given Nigerians a progress report on the investigation of Mohbad's tragic demise.

In a viral Instagram live video, she made Netizens understand that the Nigerian police were doing their job effectively and that the late singer's ex-boss Naira Marley and his friend Sam Larry would have to be summoned for questioning.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a clip captured the moment Sam Larry harassed Mohbad during one of his last music video shoots.

Speaking further, Iyabo noted that if they dodn't show up, they would both be declared wanted by the Nigerian government.

Iyabo Ojo's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

allymaah:

"2weeks now them never declare them wanted ! Na wa."

qu2esn:

"Naria Marley say e want Mk police to assure am of him safety na, werey dey fine safety, gangster kum dey fear."

christophergodstime:

"E really pain me for Moh chai.. You see that negative thoughts you are having about this whole case, it’s true. The energy, the pressure, it’s all fading off gradually… Those who killed him are doing everything spiritually and physically possible to make sure we all lose focus, interest and zeal to really demand justice for him. It’s not anyone’s fault that the vibrancy is dying down.

"They are working tirelessly so it’s business as usual, as we can see with the excuses and all that…. But on God sha, when strength fail, we call on God…. it’s certain the universe will never Favour those that killed Mohbad.."

