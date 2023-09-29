Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has cried out on social media for Nigerians to show him love now that he is alive

According to the movie star, people should not wait for him to die before seeking for justice for him

Yul Edochie’s plea for love and support on social media raised a series of interesting reactions

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after pleading for Nigerians' love and supportFamous.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a note explaining that people should not wait for him to die before looking for justice for him.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie begs fans to support him now that he's alive. Photos: @yuledochie

According to the movie star, people who love him should patronise his business because that is the best justice they can get for him.

Not stopping there, Yul Edochie added that he wants to enjoy his justice while he’s still alive.

He wrote in part:

“Don't wait for me to die then you start doing 'Justice for Odogwu'. The best justice you can do for me is to patronize my business. Let me enjoy the justice while I'm alive.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie tells fans to love him now that he’s alive

Yul Edochie’s post where he told fans to show him love by patronising his business raised reactions from some of his Instagram followers.

Read what some of them had to say below:

prince_of_scarborough:

“Make I come buy property from Mad Couple . Make una use my money take dey run Divorce case it matter start . You and your Isi milli dey craze ”

onyinyechi__favour:

“You don’t deserve justice, your wife of many years deserve to get justice. You and Mrs Obasi should continue f00ling yourselves.”

cele.stine648:

“No bi me you go rob with ur roadside contract business.”

big_timaaa:

“This one na emotional blackmail u wan use get customer dey play my fans .”

Properties_by_susan:

“The name of the property be like cult. Abeg ooh we still Dey seek Justice for MOHBAD we no want another victim.”

its.abbie__:

“Imagination wan wound yul no be only justice.”

esthersky_77:

“Na u fit Nigerians. U go stay alive till u old amen .”

May Edochie receives N5 million birthday gift

Yul Edochie's first wife, May Edochie, was recently shown so much love from her fans for her birthday.

In a post on her page, the influencer shared a video of her fans who joined her at her foundation outreach on her birthday.

May could not hide her joy as the ladies presented her with a dummy cheque issued to the tune of N5 million. According to the spokesperson, fans of May in Nigeria and outside the country decided to put together the surprise for her.

