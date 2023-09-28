Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called out social media personality Reno Omokri over his interview with Naira Marley

Naira Marley granted the interview in a bid to clear his name following Mohbad's death, and VeryDarkMan was unhappy with how it was handled

He said Omokri did not ask straight questions but instead acted like he and the singer had already rehearsed before the interview

Like many other Nigerians, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly referred to as VeryDarkMan, reacted to Naira Marley's viral interview with media personality Reno Omokri.

VeryDarkMan shared a short clip of the interview and queried Omokri's method of investigation.

According to the self-acclaimed activist, the media personality did not ask direct questions that would give Nigerians an answer to questions they have been asking since Mohbad's death.

VeryDarkMan added that the entire video looked like both men had gone through the questions, so it felt like a yes and no session.

He also said that Omokri didn't ask about Naira Marley's affiliation with Sam Larry and the alleged sponsored attacks on the late Mohbad.

VeryDarkMan wrote:

"@renoomokri this look like y'all have been practicing, I didn't finish the video but trust me the way you are asking those questions no be like say you mean am."

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's video

Official_M5_:

"My own is what is @renoomokri's business in this matter. Is he a journalist? What business does a man of reputation has with a known drug dealer @officialnairam1? What is he’s concern with this issue. He’s in the political space this thing happened in the entertainment industry. "

@Elliotcute:

"This was a very cheap PR @renoomokri should learn to do better."

@ViNcO1010:

"Don’t ever take @renoomokri serious for your own good."

@ontimesam:

"Scripted interview. Don't trust anything from reno the propaganda commander in chief "

@ontimesam:

"Reno the propaganda in chief is interviewing a man with questionable characters ."

@damilola069:

"Your own is too much , what’s really your motive?"

@Realishola999:

"With this interview, I put it to you that the phone conversation they posted was made this week or recently after Mohbad's death. Naira Marley is having same hairstyle in both of the videos."

@Ariys002:

"You think say na by gra gra ??? Oga that’s a very professional way for interviewing someone….."

Iyabo Ojo slams VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo cleared the air over the demand for a DNA test on late singer Mohbad's son, Liam.

During an Instagram live with music producer Samklef, the actress affirmed that nobody had the right to request a DNA test except the police thought it was necessary.

She added that Mohbad's parents are also in the position to demand a DNA test and urged VeryDarkMan and others to stop seeking attention online.

