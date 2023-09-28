Naira Marley has shared an alleged conversation with his former signee Mohbad days before his death

In the video, Naira Marley was heard talking Mohbad out of taking his life as the Marlian boss insisted he was innocent of the claims made against him

Naira Marley made this public during an interview with former presidential aide Reno Omokri, which has sparked reactions

Embattled singer and Marlian label boss Naira Marley was recently interviewed by Reno Omokri, where he reinstated his innocence amid rumours linking him to Mohbad's death.

In the video, Naira Marley revealed he has been out of the country since August, and there was no way he could be linked directly or indirectly to the Mohbad's death.

Naira Marley says he tried to get help for Mohbad. Credit: @nairamarley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The Marlian label boss, however, shared details of how he tried to get help for Mohbad, who he claimed was already having issues.

Watch the video below:

Naira Marley shares alleged phone conversation with Mohbad

The Marlian label boss also released a recording of an alleged phone conversation he had with Mohbad days before his demise.

During the phone conversation, Naira Marley was heard talking to someone purported to be the late singer as he asked why he did a video telling the world to blame him (Naira Marley) and his team if he dies.

Watch the video below:

Watch another video of Naira Marley speaking with Mohbad below:

Netizens react as Naira Marley shares old conversation with Mohbad

Several netizens have since taken to social media to drag Naira Marley and Reno Omokri over the interview.

See some of the comments below:

emmykriss_danie:

"Baba come home come explain better please."

ndujchidozie:

"Who records conversations and video records it without ill motive."

perry_smile01:

"We be mumu Abi, DJYK?"

monicvalue:

"See face like …. if you don finish your AI recording just go report for station oga, your mind no go touch ground."

east_africans:

"Naira stop doing all of this just come outside let's talk.. we just wanna talk to you come and say this our face."

riams_makeover:

"That’s not his voice bro report yourself."

Naira Marley's strange handshake trends

Naira Marley was trailed by rumours of him being a cultist, Legit.ng reported.

The Marlian Music owner reacted to the claims as he said he doesn’t belong to any fraternity.

Shortly after Naira Marley’s press release, a video surfaced on social media showing the music star sharing a strange handshake with a group of men.

