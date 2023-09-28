A video of Naira Marley speaking on how the late Mohbad attempted to take his own life is trending online

Naira Marley, in a conversation with Reno Omokri, also claimed the late singer experienced an emotional breakdown

The Marlian label boss revealed he offered to help, but Mohbad told him only his parents could comprehend his struggles

Another video of Marlian label owner Naira Marley with former presidential aide Reno Omokri has caused a buzz on social media.

In the video, Naira Marley spoke on Mohbad's mental health struggles as he claimed the late singer attempted to kill himself.

Naira Marley says he tried to offer assistance to Mohbad. Credit: @nairamarley @iammohbad

Naira Marley claimed Mohbad experienced several emotional breakdowns, which he tried to help him out of.

According to the Marlian boss, Mohbad said only his parents could comprehend his struggles and provide the support he needed.

Naira Marley has been in the eye of the storm as some people accused him of having a hand in Mohbad's sudden death.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley shared his phone conversation with Mohbad days before this death.

People react as Naira Marley says Mohbad attempted to kill himself

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed Naira Marley's claims about Mohbad. See them below:

KingOpeOfAbj:

"He’s not here to defend himself. All these ones na story."

scofield_dree:

"Damage control."

OyinTGSPE:

"This matter don dey dabaru oooo ….Wetin man go do bayi."

gyonlineng:

"Poor Mohbad is not here to defend himself."

1creeknation:

"Everyone knows the one with the beard is available for the right price. Finishing his statements for him."

luksbalog:

"I no fit believe anything way Naira Marley talk layer."

Perpeti2

"Your words against a dead man ………..shall go police station go explain yourself."

thishijay:

"Oniranu what happened with dj splash? Una wan do damage control. All of Mohbad's close friends suppose answer you."

NOEL_CY29:

"He should just come to Nigeria this thing is nonsense."

Naira Marley gives condition to return to Nigeria

Meanwhile, in a previous report on Legit.ng, Naira Marley declared his intention to return to Nigeria to clear his name.

The Marlian Music star, however, revealed he would only return to the country if the police could assure him of his safety.

This comes amid allegations linking him to his former signee Mohbad's death.

