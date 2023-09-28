Iyabo Ojo, in a leaked chat that has gone viral, revealed plans to organise a second burial for the late Mohbad

The Nollywood actress, in the leaked chat, revealed Mohbad's father gave permission for the second burial

This comes as Mohbad's body was exhumed for autopsy after reactions trailed the way he was buried in a hurry

A recent chat between Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and singer Mohbad's dad, Joseph Aloba, has emerged on social media.

The chat screenshot showed Iyabo was able to secure approval from Mohbad's dad to hold a dignified and fitting burial for the late singer, who passed on at 27.

Mohbad's dad gives Iyabo Ojo permission to plan singer's second burial. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

She also revealed preparations were underway for a second burial ceremony, which might take place at the Ebony Vault.

See the screenshots of the chat below:

This decision for a second burial comes from the displeasure that trailed the way Mohbad was buried in Ikorodu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy by the Nigerian police as part of the investigation after his sudden death.

Netizens react as Iyabo Ojo plans second burial for Mohbad

Legit.ng captured some comments as netizens hailed the Nollywood star. See the comments below:

izzyshuga:

"Nice one , if money nor Dey , we go support with anything wey we get."

endylight1:

"IMOLE will continue to shine on Thanks to OBA, Queen Mother, Tonto, myself and you that have put all effort in making sure that things go smoothly like this. God bless us all."

mc_shortman91:

"Better people una Own non go spoil as una support mohbad #justiceformohbad."

officialvickiliciouszz:

"First Superstar to be buried twice…. And every Sep 12th should be declared IMOLELIZATION day!!!!! Rest on ILERIOLUWA OLADIMEJI ALOBA."

How Iyabo Ojo responded to those calling for DNA test

Legit.ng also reported that Iyabo Ojo reacted to the demand for a DNA test on late singer Mohbad's son, Liam.

During a chat, the actress affirmed that nobody had the right to request a DNA test except the police thought it was necessary.

Iyabo, however, added that Mohbad's parents were the ones who could demand a DNA test.

Source: Legit.ng