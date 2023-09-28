Controversial Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has now spoken on his relationship with DJ Splash

The music star noted that DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music and that people are being brought out to tell lies about him

The video of Naira Marley speaking on the young disk jockey got many Nigerians sharing hot takes

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has now finally addressed claims on his relationship with DJ Splash, an alleged former Marlian Music disk jockey.

The music star with the real name Azeez Fashola, was interviewed by former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, and he reacted to allegations that he ruined DJ Splash’s life.

Recall that DJ Splash recently spoke with actress Iyabo Ojo and claimed that Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him when he was with them.

Naira Marley spoke about his relationship with the young DJ in a new development. According to the Soapy crooner, DJ Splash was never signed to his Marlian Music record label.

Speaking further, he noted that DJ Splash has never worked for him, and people only gave him the title of Marlian Music DJ because of the photo they took together. The rapper said that because of how nice he is, he is surrounded by people who come and go.

In his words:

“DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music; I know him as a DJ, but he’s never deejayed with me at shows or anything, it’s not like he’s my DJ, they just gave him the title because I have a picture with him. As nice as I am to everybody now, there’s a lot of people around me that come and go.”

Also during the interview with Reno Omokri, Naira Marley stated that when DJ Splash had his crises, he was not at his house and he doesn’t understand where the claims are coming from.

According to Naira Marley, people are only being brought out to tell lies against him because DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music or his deejay.

He said:

“When whatever happened to him, he was not at my house, he was far gone from I don’t know where he went and I don’t understand where all this is coming from, DJ Splash, DJ whatever, I don’t understand where it’s coming from, that’s all lies, they’re just bringing out people from nowhere to tell lies. He was never my DJ, he was never signed to Marlian Music, he has never worked for Marlian Music.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Naira Marley denies DJ Splash

The video of Naira Marley speaking on his relationship with DJ Splash soon sparked an online discussion as netizens shared their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

chinny_coco_:

“Please tell him to come to Nigeria, we want to retouch his dread and do facials for him we don forgive am.”

kemi.akinwande:

“you were nice to him,so he’s an ingrate…i’ve seen manipulation and gaslighting before but this is a discovery .”

beinglola__:

“This werey just Dey fear street , apart from that trust me he no fear police o or this rubbish politicians making mouth cux he knows how to bribe and work with them ! So abeg mk street no loose guard.”

septemberman_:

“So they give him the title “dj” because he has a picture with you? Loool 1+1 suppose b 2 na.”

Kashol:

“Why are people really one sided . Don’t you guys think he should say his part of this whole thing . We all want justice for mohbad but not letting him say his part of the story is not fair.”

princemacc:

“Wait let me get this right here are u saying people are trying to frame u up naira? Like who the hell are you in Nigeria or what do u have or possess that u think people are trying to frame u off? Omo guy this ur latest comment weak me sha I no go lie oh u no sabi lie at all just zip it please.”

kemi.akinwande:

“when you reach station,tell them all these!”

_zeeno:

“It’s the way Reno went from political activist to Naira marley’s journalist.”

ag_lantern:

“Why is it that Nigerians just won't to bring this guy down instead of focusing on getting the truth about what k!lled Mohbad? Is there something I'm not getting right??

Same way it was easy for Nigerians to say Mohbad's Dad k!lled him but Same people defend the wife when issues of DNA came up.

I feel some set of people are pushing a particular narrative here and we need to open our eye to that without sentiments. Nobody feels the pain more that the parents.. Wife fit marry another husband but Mama/ Papa no fit heal from the pain of losing a child..”

tiwatayyo:

“But you called his mom to leave this boy for you? Wo I don forget say truth no dey your mouth.”

aderonke_onazas:

“What kind of lie is this.”

thababy_nikky:

“Which kain mumu lie be this.”

