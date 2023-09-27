Singer and activist, Seun Kuti, caused a stir online after explaining the dislike some Nigerians have for President Tinubu

According to the musician, he knows the pain of people disliking someone because they do not know them personally

Speaking further, Seun noted that many Nigerians’ only hatred for Tinubu is their lack of access to him

Popular Nigerian singer and Fela’s son, Seun Kuti, is now in the news after he spoke on the country’s president, Tinubu, and the hatred some people have for him.

Seun, who was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, explained that the same Nigerians who can bash someone today can be the same people to praise them tomorrow.

Reactions as Seun Kuti speaks on why some Nigerians hate Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

The music star went ahead to recount his experience growing up as a son of singer and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti. According to him, he could not move freely because of the stigma attached to him for being Fela’s son.

He explained that as a young boy, a lot of people used to give him space when they discovered that he was the son of the Afrobeat pioneer and that makes him understand the pain of being disliked by people who do not know you personally.

He said:

“As Fela’s son growing up in this Nigeria, I no fit even enter my girlfriend papa house, I go dey wonder say why my papa sef dey do like this wey nobody like am, because me I know the guy and na cool guy, so what is it about this guy that nobody likes? So I know that pain.”

Speaking further, Seun said that he looks at the children of politicians and he knows that the same people who blast Tinubu today would be the same ones to praise his children tomorrow because of money.

According to him, people would love Tinubu if they had access to him and the hatred they have for him is their lack of access.

In his words:

“The same people wey go yab Tinubu today go praise his children tomorrow because of money. So I understand that if you had access to Tinubu, you would love him. Your only hatred of him is your lack of access.”

Nigerians react as Seun Kuti explains why people don’t like Tinubu

Seun Kuti’s video sparked an online debate as netizens took sides. Some of them agreed with the singer’s points.

Read some of their comments below:

ifu_nwannewi:

“If you had access to any president, you’ll love and support that person.”

cruisepappydrizzy:

“Truth wey dey bitter.”

Tosin.capital:

“When be say na Lagos you dey why you no go watch wettin you talk Abi you want make them collect shrine from you, today you go talk A tomorrow you go talk B boda ode.”

gistandmemesblog:

“Truth is bitter.”

Waltercomeup:

“Simple human nature. People switch sides so you gotta be careful how you pick sides with humans.”

estylockz:

“This guy isn’t a straight forward person.”

ralph_newrevelation:

“Must I have access to him before feeling the betterment of his administration?”

oluwadharmilaarey:

“Fact! Those of you hating people from afar if you have access to them, honestly you go love them fast.”

rhynedeezle:

“200 million Nigerians should have access to Tinubu before they enjoy him abi.”

jbslugs._:

“Person wey good you go know from afar …..has he been a great president so far?”

Lostinhalloway:

“This guy keeps talking tra$h ‍♂️ you not qualified to even tie your father’s shoe laces.

The great FELA fought all kinds of social injustices irrespective of where the oppressor came from. This one is here fighting for belle infrastructure.”

ola_moore10188:

“Actually he's saying the real fact..... If you've access to any politicians you would love them let's be realistic.”

