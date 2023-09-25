Ruger recently shared some details about how music star Davido supported his career before he made it to the spotlight

Ruger, who is currently signed to D'Prince's Jonzing World label, shared how he met Davido in 2020

The Asiwaju crooner revealed he was appreciative of the support he has received from the likes of Davido and Burna Boy

DMW label owner and music star David Adeleke 'Davido' has played roles in the careers of a number of singers, including those not signed to his label.

In a recent interview with Beat FM, singer Ruger, whose real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka, while responding to a question about Davido listing him among the next big five shared how the DMW star has been supportive of his career.

Ruger hails Davido, Burna Boy in new video. Credit: @rugerofficial @davido

Ruger, who revealed he met Davido in 2020 before his rise to the spotlight in 2021, said the A-list star has been rooting for him for long, even going as far as creating awareness for him.

"Davido has been supporting me before I came out. He met before I blow, he has been creating awareness for him," Ruger said.

The Jonzing World signee also applauded Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy for giving him a chance to perform at his concert at the O2 Arena.

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Ruger speaks about Davido

See some of the reactions below:

balo_ng:

"He's not called 001 for nothing Davido can never do wrong in my eyes."

jeffentry_foundation:

"That’s why we choose him OVER DEM ALL."

samanigram:

"FC don’t like this video."

itsmssuzzy:

"He should define what he means by came out. Coming out means a whole lot of different things. Or is he tryna tell us something we don't know."

oshiepissetzky:

"Over dem all 001"

mondayhillz1:

"Na king David I dy call am."

