N aira Marley has said he is willing to return to Nigeria for investigation amid calls for justice over Mohbad's death

The Marlian boss, however, added that he would return if the police can assure him of his safety

The singer stated that the minds of many Nigerians have been poisoned against him after his former signee Mohbad passed away

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a recent interview, Singer Naira Marley declared his intention to return to the country to clear his name amid allegations linking him to his former signee Mohbad's death.

The Marlian Music star, who revealed he has been outside the country with his family since August, said he was innocent of the allegations against him.

Naira Marley says he has no hand in Mohbad's death. Credit: @nairamarley @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

When asked during his interview with Reno Omokri if he would be willing to return to Nigeria for investigation, Naira Marley said he would return if the police could assure his safety.

“If security agencies can guarantee my safety, I will come to Nigeria for investigation," Naira Marley said.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Marlian boss added that there had been an extensive influence of media narratives, potentially poisoning public perception against him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Naira Marley speaks on returning to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Naira Marley's video. See the comments below:

precious_ajube:

"We mout with u naira, pls just come who goes dem, come u are safe... just like the way u mohbad beg for safety nd peace we want to give u the love Larry has for him like is brother pls come na movies ghost dey appear plss we love u sooo much daughter nd mother wants to show u sweet romance u are safe."

hb_enter:

"This video stinks."

sadam_officials_:

"Come home and come and collect your two portion of rice Azeez."

swaggukush77:

"So you Dey fear?"

3pu_a_xxv:

"Don’t worry ikorodu boys dey your back come they will not do anything for you they swear to god don’t panic."

teehigh36:

"There is something behind this issue and if this doesn’t end well hmm he no go better for police and government."

Naira Marley shares old conversation with Mohbad

Legit.ng previously reported that Naira Marley released a recording of an alleged phone conversation he had with Mohbad.

In the conversation, Naira Marley was heard talking to someone purported to be Mohbad as he asked why he did a video telling the world to blame him (Naira Marley) and his team if he dies.

The old conversation has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng