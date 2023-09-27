Popular singer DJ Chicken could not hide his excitement on meeting billionaire socialite Cubana Chiefpriest

In a video on his page, Chicken barely listened to the advice Chiefpriest was giving him about his appearance as he checked out his shirt

The singer revealed the shirt cost N1.5m, and he got it on his first meeting with the socialite

Controversial singer DJ Chicken recently met billionaire socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest.

In a video on his page, the singer could not keep calm even though Chiefpriest was advising him why he must be calm and collected to avoid silly mistakes.

DJ Chicken gets expensive shirt from Chiefpriest Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

Chicken proudly displayed the shirt as he went on his knees to appreciate his benefactor.

Without taking the advice to use in the moment, he quickly announced to everyone in the room, including Cubana Chiefpriest, that he would like to take a footwear.

The singer wrote:

"How I meet CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST Now Now❤️❤️❤️, 1.5m top no small atall oooo! Dey Play @cubana_chiefpriest. Cc @shey__wah."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Chicken's video

tryoth3rguy_xo:

"See person wey them dey tell make he calm dey do slow slow … he say him won take one palm "

lord_chapo_:

"Make una dey play, him dey enjoy mow ooo, na wen dem wan kill dem, dem go dey find our help."

chincoboss_hypenation:

"Try Dey calm down "

christian_lebo_10:

"All those ones way you Dey talk no concern me, Baba mi I won take one palm ... obaraka family for life❤️"

imoleayo958:

"The way Chief priest use style look chicken face like, abi werey ni bobo yii ni"

apply7945:

"Watin them Dey talk no concern chicken he sha wn take 1 Pam "

evakidbtc:

"All the tin dey dey tell am , e no hear, na that one palm dey hin head, na chicken dem dey call (mi o gbokankan )"

bando_gee_:

"Dey play, chicken fih curse this chiefpriest next week "

DJ Chicken taunts Portable for losing out in Headies Award

Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Chicken berated popular singer Portable on social media for not bagging an award at the 16th Headies award.

Following the conclusion of the Headies Awards, Portable came to Instagram to reflect on how he failed himself and the Street Pop genre.

DJ Chicken, who is at loggerheads with the Zazu act, taunted the singer on social media, saying Portable's glory has run out.

Source: Legit.ng