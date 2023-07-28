Controversial Disc jockey DJ Chicken is the latest celebrity in the entertainment industry to acquire a new Mercedes Benz

In a trending video, DJ Chicken got so emotional while sharing the good news with his fans that he shed tears

Many of the Disc Jockey's fans have since taken to social media to congratulate him on his latest acquisition

It is a moment of celebration for controversial disc jockey, DJ Chicken as he becomes the latest owner of a new Mercedes Benz.

In a viral video, DJ Chicken, who was emotional about his latest acquisition, shed tears of joy as he expressed gratitude to his fans.

DJ Chicken expresses gratitude to fans. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

The controversial DJ also reflected on being able to afford a Mercedes Benz for the first time as he showed off the expensive whip.

Sharing the video of his posing in front of it on an empty road, DJ Chicken wrote, “My fans."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch a video he shared below:

Watch a video of the teary DJ below:

Fans congratulate DJ Chicken

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and well-wishers. See some of them below:e

official_onosbilz:

"The congrats go reach everybody for this comment section. Ase! ❤️."

chidimanuel1:

"God make me to relate to this kind cry ooo . if you believe you shall make it use me as I believe button ❤️."

syllabus_autos:

"This guy sabi cry sha congrats anyways ire Akari."

endylight1:

"Make I clap for am so that e go reach my turn too ."

i_am_sandrea:

"Forget cruise,DJ chicken is very appreciative ❤️❤️."

jojo_riichmind:

"I just sleep wake up dj chicken don buy Benz if God fit do ham for dj chicken he go do ham for everybody weh like this comment."

tbchairstore:

"Congratulations to him, just last year he was still living in the trenches with no hope.. Thank God for his life now."

sweetest__babyyysophie:

"The day when I go buy my own hus the kind cry wen I go cry nobody fit beg me."

DJ Chicken buys car for his dad

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Chicken bought his father a new Toyota Camry and took to social media to announce it to his fans and followers.

This was after the controversial entertainer made it to the frontlines of blogs after his alleged hit-and-run accident trended.

In his post, he celebrated his father and appreciated him for being a fantastic human.

Source: Legit.ng