Portable Zazu has shared new pictures of him dressed as a traditional high chief on social media

The Zazu crooner, while applauding his effort in the music industry, said luck didn't bring him this far

As expected, Portable's new picture has stirred reactions from his fans, as many took to the comment section to tease him

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation label boss Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, has caused a stir as he flooded his social media timeline with new pictures.

Portable, who recently marked his first anniversary as the 'Amuludun of Tigbo land, was spotted in a traditional outfit meant for royal chiefs.

Portable shares new pictures dressed as a chief. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Portable applauded his musical prowess and career as he said luck didn't bring him this far.

The Zazu star wrote:

"Star don’t beg to shine Portable Omolalomi Street DonJazzy New Born Fela Lucky didn’t bring me this far , God did! ALHAMDULILLAH IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace ANIKULETI CEO DR ZEHNATION many many inspiration."

See his Instagram post below:

Portable says life is full of Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable Zazu stirred reactions over the lyrics in his song Alimi.

In the song, Portable appeared to have called out a Lagos socialite, Sam Larry.

He also sent a message to his colleagues in the industry to take things gently.

