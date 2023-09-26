Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have expanded their business venture by starting a new line of work

Edochie posted a picture of himself and his wife wearing red t-shirts with inscriptions about their new vocation on his Instagram page

He also stated that they are into real estate and they have properties in Abuja, Lagos and the United States of America

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have started a real estate business called Isi Mmili Global. Lin Limited.

The actor posted pictures to announce the establishment of their new career on Instagram, and fans have reacted to the news.

Yul Edochie floats new company with wife Judy Austin, Nigerians react Photo Credit @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie opens acquires properties in Abuja

Yul said he has properties in some places in Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos and the USA.

He also said that their new venture includes selling and buying properties in those locations, and they can develop properties for customers who wish to do so.

See the post about his new business below

Fans react to Yul Edochie's new business

The post made by the actor has generated reactions from fans who wished him well while some made fun of him and Judy Austin. See some of their reactions

@kharma111:

"The most confused couples I don take my eye see for this life na Yul and Judy."

@2nitdontee:

"Biggest moves ever . The eagle has landed, ndi ekwero ga ekwete, Huge congrats OZO EZEDIKE1 NA NTEJE ABORGU."

@chaz_ogbu_:

"I see fellow men talking down on someone making legitimate efforts to stay and do right. For the women, I understand their sentiments and they will get over it over time. For the men tho, na wa for una oo."

@stitches24_by_cecilia:

"Use ur hand type wetin Dey ur mind oo."

@officialgoldmartins:

"Ahhhhh!!! Isi mmili! Congratulations. Ndi nkem, may God continue to perfect everything that concerns you sir ."

@gifttyofficial:

"So you come Abuja among every name available na ishi mmili you choose, who dey advise you people self."

@prettyimma11:

"Congratulations Odogwu."

@officialleems:

"Congratulations bro more open doors welcome to the club."

@ebukaonuma:

"The moving train"

@godibeze:

"But I thought Nollywood will bring more money. As producer and director."

@nurseavril007:

"Your wife of many years can’t entrust her heart to your care! You want me to trust you with my money????"

a@ssumptachima51:

"Your colleagues did not congratulate you. Did u notice?"

Source: Legit.ng