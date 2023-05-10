Nollywood moviemaker Yul Edochie has penned gratitude to his maker following his first son's demise

The actor and politician, in his statement on Instagram, also declared his submission to God's will for his life

His latest statement, as expected, has triggered mixed reactions from many of his fans and followers

Popular actor and politician Yul Edochie seems to have returned to social media as he shared a new post expressing gratitude to God amid his ordeal.

In a message via his Instagram page, Yul said he remains grateful to God irrespective of his situation.

Yul Edochie expresses gratitude to his maker. Credit: @yuledochie

He further declared his submission to God's will in his life.

An extract from his post read:

"I submit totally to your will. Thank you Lord Jesus. Thank you Lord, God Almighty. It is well."

See his post below:

Netizens react as Yul Edochie expresses gratitude to God

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens repeatedly dragged the actor. See their comments below:

gee4gifty____

"We hide a lot under religion... it's well o."

melisa_pearll:

"It's normal to fall out of love with your first wife. And it's normal to take a second wife. But what is not normal is to team up with your New wife to maltreat your first wife. IT IS NOT NORMAL AND INHUMANE."

toksonething:

"Return somebody’s wife so that the curses placed on your head from an innocent child of God will be reversed."

usunobun_ella:

"Yul what is your problem you stay one place na.."

online_inlaw_247:

"Mr @yuledochie and Mrs Obasi @judyaustin1 please stop calling God name in crime."

margarethoward300:

"Yul can you pls slow down for May to heal from her son loss, we know u ar heal aready but please for God sake stop this posting of juju jubilating on the media, this is too much haba."

paulinenkollie:

"U know God?"

tartu_roberts:

" Cry on the gram and on Facebook you Mr. Party continue. Somebody will understand Love in asaba movie."

Judy Austin comforts Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, got netizens talking about their marriage.

Judy took to her official Instagram page to heap words of encouragement and praise on her man as he mourned the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu.

Judy’s comforting public message to Yul came shortly after the actor had taken to social media to thank the people who sympathised with him over the great loss.

Source: Legit.ng