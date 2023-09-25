Famous human rights activist Verydarkblackman (VDBM) was recently on national TV, where he spoke about his works and rise to fame

However, a jibe which he fired at prominent Lekki big boy Yhemo Lee while on Rubbin' Minds was one of his highlights on the entertainment show

Days before going on Rubbin' Minds, VDBM had gotten into an online war with Yhemo Lee after he body-shamed him

The fast-rising content creator and social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, or Verydarkblackman, has stirred reactions online for dragging famous nightclub owner Yhemo Lee while on Ebuka's Rubbin' Minds.

While on the show, VDBM discussed his work as a skincare activist and a social media commentator.

Interview video of Verydarkblackman flaunting his famous spaghetti singlet on national TV goes viral. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

However, before talking about his recent rise to prominence, he took the time to bash Yhemo Lee, noting that his famous singlet and armpits had made it to national TV before him.

"Yhemo Lee looks like a rope they use to hold trousers" - Verydarkblackman

VDBM released a video tackling Yhemo Lee, comparing him to some caricature cartoon characters.

Martins also took time during the interview with Channels' to educate people on how to avoid dangerous skincare products.

Fans react to video of VDBM trolling Yhemo Lee

Read some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng as VDBM him on national TV:

@b_mide_:

"You guys are making this guy feel too important."

@techiejade:

"Finally e wear cloth."

@owolawitola:

"The person wey dey hold his phone dey shake."

@ganyii_promise:

"This boy don dey blow so."

@mrpresidentgarry:

"That is how this guy became a voice. I hope you don't deviate."

@patrickspeaking:

"The most dangerous man in the world, is the one who has nothing to lose. Write that down."

@winiwinilojuorogun:

"But Shey yemolee lie? Your behavior stinks already now, chuking mouth in other people’s family matter is stinky behavior, no be you go teach police their job."

@aje.entertainment001:

"This guy mouth no good ooo. See as he finish our Yhemolee way we day manage."

@powel_dubaishi:

"This guy too smart and Nigerians too Mumu and Dey very emotions na why government dey nack una for yansh everyday the bold and smart one una dey always try wan shut them off this naija no fit better imagine wetin Mumu Yhemo lee dey talk when this guy dey make sense."

@kelvin__grex_:

"Make we no lie Verydark man finish yhemo for here."

@hojeybest:

"U can’t shame the shamless with verydarkman I stan."

Verydarkblackman goes gaga as OBO DMs him on IG

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of VDBM dancing after renowned Afrobeat singer Davido started following him on IG.

In the clip, Martins revealed that Davido sent him a DM, telling him he enjoys his type of content and wants him to stay the course.

However, in the video, VDBM also spoke about being a victim of constant bullying, insults and curses from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng