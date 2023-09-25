Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, is now in the news over the colour of his skin

Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee, with real name Iwe Pascal Odinaka, is now in the news over the colour of his skin.

The socialite got many netizens asking questions and wondering if he was bleaching his skin after a new video of him went viral.

Fans wonder if Poco Lee is bleaching over his skin in new video.

Source: Twitter

In the clip, Poco Lee was seen dancing to Burna Boy’s City Boy with a group of other young guys. Poco was however very easy to notice, not only because of where he stood but also because of how bright he looked.

The celebrity dancer was seen rocking an orange fitted top and black jeans with a fez cap as he energetically sang and danced to the Burna Boy song.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Poco Lee’s skin colour in viral video

Netizens were not as focused on Poco Lee's dancing as they were on the colour of his skin. Despite fans knowing that Poco Lee has always been light skinned, many of them seemed to think that he was looking unusually brighter than normal.

Some netizens accused him of bleaching his skin while others defended him by saying that has always been his complexion.

Read some of their comments below:

Jet Daniel defended Poco:

Chief Obi said the dancer would soon disappear:

Pitzy had this to say:

Skillz accused the dancer of using Jenny’s Glow:

Ultra called him Very White Man:

Ski asked why Poco looked so white:

Oluwaseun said the dancer is becoming transparent:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

_kachamma:

“Poco lee nah fair boy right from time nah Y’all let the poor boy breathe.”

fvckerychichi:

“Na filter Poco is really a fair guy his not bleaching any good cream he apply will boost out his body complexion.”

Rasheedofnaija:

“This guy needs to stop using bleaching cream and filter frfr!”

Veionn_:

“People will see a naturally light skin person and say they are bleaching‍♀️,do you see any knuckles? He’s enjoying life and his skin is glowing.”

How Poco Lee delayed taking a stand on Mohbad's death

Poco Lee was slammed online for his long overdue silence on Mohbad's death. The dancer only waded into the controversial issue after Bella Shmurda's official statement.

Poco Lee Raises Questions About Bleaching Over His Skin Colour in New Video: “E Go Soon Disappear”e quick action of the Nigerian government and police if they didn't want to bear the chaos following Mohbad's death.

In that light, the dancer, who seemed to have been on radio silence since the singer's death, took to Instagram to post screenshots of Bella's outcry while trying to hide under the singer's statement.

