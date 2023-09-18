Nigerian dancer Poco Lee faced online criticism for his prolonged silence regarding Mohbad's tragic passing

It was only after Bella Shmurda issued an official statement urging swift action from the government and police that the entertainer broke his silence

As reported by Legit.ng, Bella Shmurda's plea shed light on the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the potential chaos that could ensue if timely action is not taken

Popular Nigerian dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, best known as Poco Lee, has been slammed online for his long overdue silence on Mohbad's death. The dancer only waded into the controversial issue after Bella Shmurda's official statement.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and songwriter Bella Shmurda called for the quick action of the Nigerian government and police if they didn't want to bear the chaos following Mohbad's death.

In that light, the dancer, who seemed to have been on radio silence since the singer's death, took to Instagram to post screenshots of Bella's outcry while trying to hide under the singer's statement.

After he was called out and berated by many netizens who knew the relationship he shared with the deceased, he later declared his stance on the viral issue by clamouring for justice and the protection of Bella, who happens to be the deceased's bosom friend.

In a fresh update, the dancer noted that Nigerians should be awake in the fight for justice for the late singer. He also recounted the ordeal Bella faced in London after speaking against the oppression the deceased faced at the hands of Naira Marley. Poco went on to declare his stand with Bella.

See his post below:

Nigerians drag Pocolee for taking time to decide

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iambankalat:

"You don finally talk bro Next time talk fast we love you always ❤️❤️❤️."

cpl_samaco:

"I no expect person wey him leg no straight to stand for one place."

jokeherself:

"I like the fact that they’re dragging him real hard anywhere belle face."

@JoeyAkan:

"Poco Lee no wan offend him friends, so him shift responsibility give Bella Shmurda. A dancer, dancing around the issues."

rankingchisom:

"Poco Lee wey be bat minister of eye service na today Una just dey know? During the time of burna and Obo beef I don know say that one na anywhere belle face lol."

Mohbad's mum finally speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's mum debunked news of her death and has called on Nigerians to help her get justice for her son.

Mohbad's mum placed curses on everyone who had a hand in her son's death and revealed he had no peace of mind since his involvement with Naira Marley.

She shared details of how the late singer was falsely accused of a crime, and she was helpless because she was not given the grace to speak.

