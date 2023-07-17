Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media with the way he addressed dancer Poco Lee at an event

Portable, who was performing at the event, jumped and hugged Poco Lee and pledged loyalty to him

In the same breath, Portable decided to hail the dancer and referred to the 'ripping' incident that happened at the beginning of his career

Popular singer Portable recently met Poco Lee at an event, and their exchange sparked reactions on social media.

Portable was performing, and on sighting the dancer, he moved in and hugged him excitedly.

The singer who called out Poco Lee at the beginning of his career for trying to steal the money he got, aka ripping, hailed him, shouting 'agba ripper'.

The dancer didn't mind the drama and smiled as he hugged Portable back.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Netizens were shocked the singer had the guts to call Poco Lee a ripper while still expressing excitement on seeing him.

Read comments below:

next_autos:

"E still call am ripper never forget the hands that ripped you."

tycoon4rl:

"Portable still call am agba ripper "

adelakuntufayl:

"Never forget those who helped you rise to fame when you were still struggling. No matter the relationship you have with them, they were instrumental to where you are today!"

duchess_april:

"This portable dey really muze me... weytin be Set Awon Ripper again! "

lilcolos:

"Portable must and will always be portable. I love him for that."

cash_laker:

"The guy still call am ripper "

olumu_yiwa:

"E Dey find money buy brabus b "

dimji1:

"Set awon ripper... Agba ripper "

ibraheem_balogun:

"Once a ripper is always a ripper!"

nonso_louii:

"Set awon picker, set awon ripper. This zazuu na werey "

itzogballarlee:

"Ahhhhh he’s shouting agba ripper."

bashiru_yahaya08:

"He de vex say he no call am"

Singer Portable survives ghastly accident with G-Wagon

Nigerian singer Portable had much to be thankful for after barely escaping with his life after an accident.

Portable's G-Wagon has been reduced to ruins from the brutal impact of the collision from the accident.

The video went viral, and not one to keep quiet, Portable dropped a word for people hating on him and waiting for him to end up in ruins.

