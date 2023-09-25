Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Angel has finally been vindicated about her age after several arguments on social media

A throwback video of the reality star seven years ago at her secondary school recently surfaced and has sparked reactions

A young Angel stood before the whole school, well-covered in her uniform and led praise and worship

Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Angel has not always been young, wild, and free; an old video from 2016 suggests otherwise.

In a video seen online, the reality star stood before an assembly with a woman, presumably her teacher. She was dressed in her school uniform and on a low-cut hairstyle.

Old video of Angel stirs reactions online Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith/@kafuiofficial

Source: Instagram

Angel and the woman led praise and worship, and netizens were surprised that the same young lady had graced the BBNaija platform twice.

Watch the video of Angel below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Angel's video

Thriftbuddy:

"She's actually 23."

Jmoney:

"Angel is 23 but mature. Nigerians go dey support mumu Ilebaye, say na young girl."

sweet Akwaibom girl:

"When Angel never spoil."

Grande_Dora:

"The world anksa, you can't be a celebrity in peace o. Dem go dig your old video come post fast."

Glory:

"It's the fact that she wore cover clothes; it's a wow."

user FIGURE OUT NAME LATER:

"When she never enter the world."

sharpG

"Before cigarettes came in."

aramide:

"Woah, she's still cute."

Cherry diva:

"Jb money for the money."

Chitundu Nakahzwe:

"Before the tattoos kicked in, lol."

joybaby_4real:

"Before she entered the world, between 5-7 years, na im Angel take turn another thing. I wonder what went wrong."

officialchyfavourite:

"Angel wowo since childhood."

Soma chooses Angel over girlfriend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Soma gave up on his former love relationship before going for the show.

While in Biggie's house, he fell in love with Angel Smith, a fellow housemate in the All-Stars edition and has been enjoying his new relationship.

BBNaija Soma gave a reason for leaving his former love relationship for a new one. He said with how he behaved with Angel on the show, it was evident that his former girlfriend would never take him back into her arms.

Source: Legit.ng