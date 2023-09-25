Big Brother Naija Somadina Anyama, known as Soma, has shown that he is done with the lady he was dating before going for the reality show and is ready to form another ship

In a video sighted by Legit.ng Soma granted an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the reality show host, and said he is choosing Angel over his former girlfriend.

Soma had earlier told Ebuka that he was officially in a relationship with Angel after he was chosen as the new head of the house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Soma, the recently evicted housemate in the Big Brother Naija reality, is giving up on his former love relationship before going for the show.

While in Biggie's house, he fell in love with Angel Smith, a fellow housemate in the All-Stars edition and has been enjoying his new relationship.

BBNaija Soma wants to be with Angel. Credit @soma_apex/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Soma denies old girlfriend because of Angel

Soma has denied his former girlfriend after falling in love with Angel. The reality show star had a close relationship with Angel before they were evicted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While granting an interview, Ebuka asked him if he would rather stay in the house with Angel or get evicted to meet his old girlfriend.

Soma gives a reason for leaving former girlfriend

BBNaija Soma has given a reason for leaving his former love relationship for a new one. He said with the way he behaved with Angel in the show, it is evident that his former girlfriend will never take him back into her arms.

See the video here

Reactions trail Soma's choice of relationship

Below are some of the reactions to the video gathered by Legit. ng'

@mamawagalsmohotsi:

"Somagel to the world"

@:ammyrossy24

"My Angel na dose of swtness who ..won't like to be with her"

@james1212545:

"I see the winner right there,ceec money"

@nwa_chi_nemelu:

"Another reason to not trust man"

@dianaa_njoroge:

"Understanding girlfriend in the mud"

@:g_okpans

"But that’s fact, which girlfriend will see her man with another woman as he did and won’t be done, he knows that his girl will be mad outside"

@iambrownskinguy;

"I'm sure Soma doesn't have a girlfriend outside the house. LoL because what?"

@patsy_nkay:

"Angel too Don pick Soma over her Bf. let's see how it goes"

@cotykruger:

"Soma is so funny! He said " if it was you, would you not be done"

@queenceeceesparks:

"Soma u use Angel get hope??just dey play"

Soma and Angel share kiss on reality show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Soma and Angel sparked reaction from fans after they cuddled up and shared a loved up moment away from the rest of the housemates.

The two were on the bed having a personal discussion, they also shared a kiss on the bed before leaving to join the rest of the housemates.

After sharing their first kiss, they became close and watched each other's footsteps till the time they were evicted from the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng