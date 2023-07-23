The Big Brother Naija All Stars has kicked off with ex-housemates returning to fight for the N120m cash prize

2021 Shine Ya Eye star Angel is also in the race that kicked off today, Sunday, July 23

While fans of the reality star are excited to see her on their screens again, other netizens expressed different opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Big Brother Naija All Stars season has seen the return of former housemates from different seasons.

2021 star Angel joined Cee C, Kiddwaya, Frodd and 16 others in the race to win the grand prize of N120m, all cash.

Netizens react as Angel enters BBNaija All Stars house Photo credit: @theanglejbsmith

Source: Instagram

The reality star asked her fans to expect drama and another side of her they didn't get to experience two years ago.

Angel's entry into the house got people reminiscing and hoping she would come through with a different narrative.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Netizens react to Angel's return to the BBNaija house

As expected, netizens shared different opinions on Angels' return to the show two years after serving premium drama.

Read some comments below:

fee_zat:

"Biggie want to kill us with happiness "

officialcorazon1:

"Hope she has a different story line apart from her mental health or late boyfriend."

mummy__gucci:

"Big brother go show face this year because of wahala"

thathoneygirl_kitchen:

"Big Brother don hammer this season ooooo!❤️"

__nnedinma:

"Every talk about mental health should better be cancelled ohhh"

wanita_wanie:

"Angel made it My babies are plenty ooooo."

ibzeejay_:

"I don’t want to hear mental health oshi kankan o Abeg abeg."

ladyxan_:

"Play your game or go home. No age related talk this time."

ut_mimigal:

"Yessss, there we goooooooooo periodddddd, voting for my sis back to back ❤️❤️"

linolivebae:

"This season go hooottt o."

BBNaija Angel drags American singer who allegedly punched her cousin

Big Brother Naija Angel stirred up a heated session online over an American singer who punched her cousin in London.

The reality TV star left a comment under the foreign artist’s post to remind her of the alleged evil she did to her cousin.

As if that wasn’t enough, Angel dug up more online receipts from other foreign users to solidify her claims against the Oyinbo artist.

Source: Legit.ng