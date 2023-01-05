Nigerians in quick response have taken to the social media page to show care and love, after former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel Smith dropped a concerning post on her page

The reality TV star had written on Twitter that she's so exhausted with life and is at the point where she just wants to jump off a bridge

However, some netizens have reacted to the tweet, noting that if truly Angel was that depressed to the point of wishing herself harm she wouldn't be tweeting about it

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Angel Smith, recently got many of her fans worried online with a sensitive message she shared on her Twitter page.

The reality TV star Angel has taken to her Twitter handle to say she was exhausted with everything happening in her life and was at the point where she just wants to jump off a bridge and end it all.

Reality TV star Angel sparks concerns online with a self-harm post she shared about wanting to kill herself. Photo credit:@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel, who was one of the BBNaija season 6 finalist, noted in her concerning post that life as it is at the moment might just be worthless and uninspiring to her.

However, many Nigerians have reacted to the post some showing care and attention, while many other netizens noted that whatever was wrong with her isn't depressing enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They said if it was, she wouldn't be on Twitter writing that she wants to jump off a bridge.

Angel Smith's tweet below, complaining about being tired of life:

See how netizens reacted to Angel Smith's post about wanting to kill herself

@OhemaaJust:

"I love you dear , please keep your head high !!! Felt like this few weeks ago but am still keeping it strong for my son and family!!!! There is also light at the end of the tunnel. We will both get there !!!! Just know that your feelings are validated but you will get through."

@NewsEportal:

"Anybody wey wan jump no go tweet."

@vasnioak:

"Pls remember on the other side of the bridge only will be dere...no one will be dere to wait for u."

@happytenebe:

"It's okay to be exhausted, or tired, it's okay to pause, but don't stop please you're very special, whatever it is, it shall pass soon. Love & light dear."

@SamsonFelix_:

"Please don’t. No matter what you’re going through, I pray God takes control over everything."

@kha_lipepe:

"Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge is spacious enough."

@Real_HemD:

"Problem too much for this life abeg. If you want jump, jump, no loud am. One Love."

@Redfairylee:

"If u guys in the comments don't have good things to say just shut up. U dunno what she is going through."

BBNaija’s Angel declares Osas Igodaro as the most beautiful woman in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Angel Smith, got many netizens talking online with a comment she made about top Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

The reality TV star declared, in a tweet, that her celebrity colleague Osas Ighodaro is the most beautiful woman in Nigeria.

Angel made this comment by noting that she sometimes wonders if Osas knows that she's the most beautiful woman in the country.

Source: Legit.ng