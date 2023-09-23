More information about Mohbad continues to emerge online, and this time, his mother has shared a touching story about him

During an interview with TVC, Mohbad's mum shared a prophecy she received before the birth of the late singer

She also shared how she came about the singer's name, Ilerioluwa, which in English means "Promise"

In an interview with the popular TV station Television Continental, Mrs Olumiyi, Mohbad's mum, recently broke her silence.

She cleared the air about abandoning her son and only returning now when his glory had manifested.

Mohbad's mum shares why she named him Ilerioluwa.

Source: Instagram

Mrs Olumiyi noted during the interview that she was told about her son years before she conceived him.

I named him Ilerioluwa because of a prophecy - Mohbad's Mum

The grieving mother revealed how she came by Ilerioluwa, the singer's name. She noted that her husband's elder sister was the one who warned her not to abort her next pregnancy because her next child was God's promise to her.

Mohbad's mum shared this message in Yoruba. She revealed that the prophecy also noted that her boy was a child of destiny whose name would shake Nigeria and vibrate worldwide.

Watch an excerpt of Mohbad's mum's interview below:

Mohbad's mum's revelation sparks emotions online

See how fans reacted to the clip below:

@angels_1touch:

"Before you blame her, you too look inward. There are some revelations given about your life that you've derailed from or forgotten about. Some of us were asked to fast at some point but downplayed it like it was nothing. This is what happened to her."

@iam_teemirror:

"Then you have FAILED AS A MOTHER!!! If you couldn’t hold unto God’s promise??? Where did you have to go without God’s promise ?? Where was more important ? What level of impatience costed you your home. Just maybe he wouldn’t have smoked, done yahoo, gbe banku or even fall into the hands of oppressors if you had stayed."

@the_real_adesola:

"If he didn't join the label he won't die I swear."

@shopabluxury:

"So why did you leave that kind of a child after you were told all these??? You were supposed to be his mentor and his everything."

@bukenzos_world:

"And u left him for years,can they just stop asking this question, bike,I'm just angry,this is a lesson to all parent,once you are separated from your husband, make sure you are there for the children."

@wildarhh:

"Some of his friends dey evny am ajeh that one sef dey."

@yetkisss_perfumes:

"Abeg if you know say you no too get action,pls try marry person wey no dey take nonsense wey get ogba, e get why."

@yettys_yetty:

"They told you ma and you left him all alone to struggle for him self..Ha mummy you too sleep."

