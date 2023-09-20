Lere Olayinka, a former aide to ex-governor Ayo Fayose, has publicly criticised the mother of the late singer, Mohbad

According to Olayinka, the woman left her two children in the care of their father and did not surface until after 15 years

Olayinka claimed that Mohbad’s mother presently resides in her late son’s apartment in a popular estate in Lekki, Lagos

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Lekki, Lagos state - A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, Lere Olayinka, has said the mother of the late afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, “abandoned” the artiste for 15 years.

Olayinka, a former aide to ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said Mohbad’s mother deserted him and “never looked backed”.

Mohbad's mum abandoned him and his sister for 15 years, according to Olayinka. Photo credits: Gbenga Omotoso, Mohbad

Source: Facebook

Lere Olayinka tackles Mohbad's mother

The internet personality alleged that Mohbad’s female sibling still resides and works in her father’s residence in Ikorodu area of Lagos state, due to the mother’s desertion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Olayinka stated that the bereaved mother ‘should have helped make the late singer a better person’.

He wrote on his verified Facebook handle:

“A woman left two children, MOHBAD and his sister, in the hands of a man and never looked back until after 15 years.

“Today, the same woman is living in an apartment in a major Estate in Lekki, Lagos, courtesy of the child she abandoned for 15 years!

“Meanwhile, the daughter she abandoned alongside MOHBAD had to learn TAILORING and has no shop of her own up till today. She is doing her tailoring in her father's house.

“And the same woman too is receiving condolences on a child that died partly because the mother who should have helped to make him a better person abandoned him for 15 years. God dey.”

Mohbad: Senator Nwoko to introduce new bill

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reports that a federal lawmaker, Senator Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko) revealed plans to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before any Nigerian citizen is buried.

According to Nwoko in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 19, the cost of such reports would be paid by either the state or local government.

Obi speaks on Mohbad's death

Also, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, condoled the mother and family of Mohbad.

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 19, Obi described Mohbad’s exit as “painful”.

Source: Legit.ng