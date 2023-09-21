Nigerians only got to hear about Mohbad's 24-year-old wife after his tragic death, and not much is known about her

In a short clip sighted online, the young lady was seen in a black dress, seated as Iyabo Ojo and other paid her a visit

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as netizens say her reactions is not what is expected of her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Late singer Mohbad's wife Omowunmi lived a lowkey life before his death; not much has been heard about her since his demise.

In a video sighted online, the young lady, dressed in black, looked sober and heartbroken as she replied to people who came to greet her.

Video shows late Mohbad's wife Omowunmi Photo credit: @c33why_/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Actress Iyabo Ojo was briefly sighted in the clip, and it turns out the video was made during her condolence visit to Mohbad's mum and his wife.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to video of Mohbad's wife

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media as netizens red different meanings to Mohbad's wife's demeanor.

Read some comments below:

freidafox23:

"The girl go get attitude…she didn’t even want to greet @iyaboojofespris well sef. The way she folded her hands at the back says a lot about her."

thee.ademide:

"Y’all fooling yourself 10 years is not a joke pls respect that."

ayobento2022:

"Which kind yeye love???And she allow them bury him like Ani*mal"

jeydsnl:

"But she don unfollow MOHBAD on IG why will she do that???"

official__sholaja:

"This woman no gree shake Hands ooo . Chai "

ayoray_official:

"We Dey your back. God is with you stay strong and ignore all the bad Energy."

mira_augustq:

"She doesn’t look sad in this video at all."

Naira Marley says Mohbad was not violent

Still on Mohbad, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad was never a violent person and didn't get into a fight in his life.

The singer said even when Mohbad came to fight his manager, it was the people he brought that fought for him and caused drama.

Netizens say Naira and his people took advantage of the late singer and oppressed him till his death.

Source: Legit.ng