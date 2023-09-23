Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci recently turned a new age, and she threw herself one hell of a birthday party on Friday night, September 22

Clips from the birthday bash have surfaced online, and fans can't get enough of it as the Guinness World Record holder brought her A-game to the fore

Several Nigerian celebs were at the birthday party; some that have been sighted in trending clips online include Skiibii, PrettyMike, Iceprince Zamani and many more

Famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci recently celebrated her 28th birthday, and clips from her new age bash have been trending online.

It's been nothing but win after win for the celebrity chef. Days after getting a Range Rover Velar as a birthday gift, she recently threw herself a birthday bash worthy of the Guinness World Record holder that she is.

Photos and clips from Hilda Baci's 28th birthday party trend online. Photo credit: @olorisupergirlmedia/@goldmynetv/hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Celebs storm Hilda Baci's 28th b-day party

Clips from the birthday party have left many gushing online as Hilda puts it all on display, from the luxury outfit to the location of the party to many other highlights.

Other celebrities like singer Skiibii, rapper Ice Prince, and popular Lagos socialite PrettyMike were some of the faces sighted at the bash.

See clips from the party below:

Watch how some celebs arrived at the party below:

See the moment PrettyMike arrived at the birthday bash with so much panache:

Fans react to Hilda Baci's lavish birthday party

See how netizens reacted to Hilda Baci's party below:

@johnsonalexson:

"She's in her prime. Wish her all the best."

@_mrkay:

"Chef Dami go show una premium Bday bash, dis wan na party?"

@badboiyoungtizzle_:

"Na unnecessary things una go dey spend money on top Though You can't end the property of this nation cos u no be government but at least spend not cos of social media awareness."

@princeb5422:

"We are law less people, we kept blaming the Govt of the day but what of we the citizens. Govt stop what did I hear you say (SPRAYING)"

@femiadeniranart:

"But wait oooo. I think say Federal government done stop from spraying money like this???"

@_siju_a_crown_satty:

"E seems to me like nah Skiibi Dey chop this girl work. Make I sha no talk."

@merrymakerstv:

"The way Skiibii dey smile. Coughing u dey erm@erm for secret Abi?"

@i_cxiii:

"Nah yansh make pple Dey follow this babe."

@ade_dubai_1:

"So @hildabaci and @enioluwaofficial na celebrity you people dey rate anyhow person sha."

Hilda Baci gets a Range Rover Velar for her 28th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that days ago, when Hilda became the owner of the luxury car, a Range Rover Velar.

A viral video of the celebrity chef and the car has generated mixed reactions on social media.

After collecting the key to the car, the 28-year-old jumped around excitedly as she checked it out, and her people captured the moment.

