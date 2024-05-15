Wigwe University Isiokpo is set to open its doors for academic activities in 129 days, according to information on the school's website

The school built by late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe caught the attention of Nigerians, who refer to it as an Ivy League institution

The Wigwe University website outlined the school fees payable by students in the school, starting from N9.6 million

Wigwe University was founded by late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

The school fees listed on the school's website also caught the attention of Nigerians, with some saying it would be the most expensive university in the country.

School fees at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, slightly differ according to colleges and courses of study.

School fees at Wigwe University Isiokpo

Information on the website shows that students in the colleges of arts, engineering, management and social science, and science and computing pay slightly different school fees.

The lowest amount students would pay as fees at Wigwe University is N9.6 million per session.

Parents would pay N9.6 million per session at Wigwe University to enrol their kids in the college of arts.

School fees at the colleges of engineering, science and computing, management and social sciences would be ₦11.9 million.

Additional charges for accommodation will be incurred, and they range from N1 million per month to N3.8 million per session.

