Ecobank has announced a new interest rate on savings accounts in a new message to its customers

The bank said all its savings accounts will now carry a flat rate of above 7% interest rising to high as 9%

The new interest rate reflects the latest Monetary Policy Rates (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Pan African Bank, EcoBank, has informed its customers on revised interest rate changes on their savings accounts.

In an email to customers seen by Legit.ng, the bank stated the changes affect personal savings accounts (all regular savings accounts), target savings accounts, Save As You Spend (SAYS), and Supersavers Plus accounts.

The message reads:

"We are pleased to inform you that the interest rates on your savings accounts have been revised upwards. This means you can now enjoy more interest income on your savings."

The bank further provided the new saving interests as follows:

Personal savings account (all regular savings account) - 7.4% p.a.

Target savings account - 7.8% p.a.

Save as you spend (SAYS) - 8.4% p.a.

Supersavers plus account - 9% p.a. and more on balances above N500,000.

CBN raises interest rate

In February 2024, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 400 basis points to 22.75% from 18.75%.

The new interest rate effectively signifies adjustments in both savings and lending rates.

While most banks have quickly sent messages to customers about changes in lending rates, not much has been heard about increases in savings rates.

CBN stops daily CRR debits of Access, GTB, others

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that it would stop daily Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits for banks.

The apex bank said it would adopt an updated CRR mechanism intended to facilitate banks' capacity for planning, monitoring and aligning with records with the CBN.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to all banks and signed by Adetona Adedeji, the acting director of the banking supervision department, on Friday, February 2, 2024.

