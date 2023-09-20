Popular celebrity chef Hilda Baci is now a proud owner of a new Range Rover, and the video has sparked reactions on social media

In a viral post online, the Guinness World Record holder was seen jumping for joy as a man presented her with the car key

While some Nigerians celebrated with the chef, other people queried the source from which the Range Rover came from

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci is the latest car owner in town as she recently acquired a Range Rover worth millions of naira.

A viral video of the celebrity chef and the car has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Hilda Baci stirs reactions with new Range Rover Photo credit: @hildabaci/@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

After collecting the key to the car, the 28-year-old jumped around excitedly as she checked it out, and her people captured the moment.

A huge red bow was tied to the car, and Hilda didn't mind as she hugged the luxurious vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's Range Rover

While some netizens congratulated the celebrity her, others hailed her man for spoiling her with a Range Rover.

Read some of the comments below:

alexander.pyrexdestiny:

"What big nyansh can do, small nyansh go fit do ...kudugugbagba kukukudugbagba."

shebz__jr:

"Received from who? Abeg they give us full gist na."

chimzy_5:

"Dem no dy post who buy am "

qobasohan:

"Congratulations to her,what yansh can not do does not exist in Nigeria."

tinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnny:

"Food dey sell ooooo."

foodalacarte:

"Congratulations and a happy birthday to her."

papizle4real:

"G wagon delivering range rover "

toheebholyver_1:

"Nah dapper buy am loool."

o_layemi:

"Happy Birthday and congratulations @hildabaci."

olivia__davids:

"She deserves it our national treasure."

king_henry35:

"Is very easy for a girl to make it in lagos than a man. Congratulations to man behind the car."

Hilda Baci spotted with mystery man

Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci finally rested from rumours that she had a thing with influencer Enioluwa.

In a video sighted online, the Guinness World Record holder was seen with a mystery man at a club.

Hilda held the man in a loved-up position, and they both looked like they were having a good time dancing together.

Source: Legit.ng