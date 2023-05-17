Hilda Baci's birthday bash was one-of-a-kind, as many Nigerian celebrities showed up for her in style

The young lady who recently held a cook-a-thon wore a revealing dress as she twerked and danced wildly at the occasion

Some Nigerians have, however slammed Hilda over her dress in the clip, which they viewed as too indecent

Hilda Baci's birthday bash clip has surfaced online and got many people talking.

Since unofficially breaking the world's longest cooking record by an individual, Hilda has become a viral sensation and the talk of the town.

The chef wore a see-through dress for the occasion. Photo Credit: Chukwuneta Obiageli

A Facebook user, Chukwuneta Obiageli, shared a video from Hilda's birthday bash, noting that the Akwa Ibom indigene's life is colourful.

Obiageli captioned the clip:

"Hilda Baci...at her 27th birthday stunt!

"She sure twerks as good as she cooks.

"Balls hard and works harder.

"Her life is colorful."

Nigerian celebs, notably singer Timi Dakolo and actor Alex Ekubo, stormed the carnival-like bash.

Some Nigerians were, however, disappointed with Hilda's outfit choice for her birthday party.

Reactions on social media

Cynthia Chukwuneke said:

"So as una post am now.

"U want me to hate .

"Hell no.

"Babe is on fire and is full of life as u said."

Deon Queeneth said:

"Wait o I'm still surprised people are just getting to know hilda. Likeee na she be one of the big babes for lagos naw, with a bestie like Ama Reginald una suppose know say she follow for the waka waka business, but it's for only the rich and mighty o. Nothing new she has always been like this. Las las na her life so make we hear word."

Ekanem Offorson said:

"Her dressing is disgraceful. She shouldn't have worn pant and bra na. MUMU DE SMELL."

Chika Emeka said:

"It's a pity that @27, you re senseless, indicent & more."

Sharon Iyke said:

"Dis girl is made already before she won dis no wonder celebrities came to support her."

Comfort Ubah said:

"Chioma Progress Eke come see your role model ooo.. she's giving ashawo vibes too oo.. wife material with a touch of ashawo vibes."

Onyii Okafor said:

"Better wife material with a touch of ashawo vibes."

Guinness World Records makes fresh statement on Hilda Baci's cooking attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Guinness World Records had released an update regarding Hilda Baci's cooking attempt.

It noted that there were available media reports that Hilda Baci cooked for over 100 hours in her attempt to break a world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The body said:

"A Nigerian chef has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen in the hopes of landing a world record.

“We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official.”

Source: Legit.ng