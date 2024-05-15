A chief bridesmaid amused many after she disclosed that she mistakenly picked two different pairs of shoes for a wedding

She travelled from Owerri to her location and didn't know that what she took did not align with what she wanted

The lady was grateful she had an alternative and the absence of it would have been a different ball game for her

A lady looked stunning in her white outfit, hairstyle, and makeup as she revealed that she had mistakenly picked two different pairs of shoes for a wedding.

She was to act as the maid of honour and didn't know her beautiful silver shoes didn't match until she and others were told it was time to leave for the wedding venue.

When the lady (confixcloset on Instagram) checked her bag, she saw two different designs and was in a dilemma till she opted to wear her slippers.

Her story had netizens laughing at her and some people gave her funny suggestions to salvage the situation.

Netizens react to the lady's video

See what some netizens have said about the maid of honour's different pairs of shoes story below:

@emmyfresh321:

"That's a result of having many shoes. Boss lady doings."

@thevirginflaurel:

"You look beautiful by the way. I wasn't even listening to what you were saying."

@toniaturner01:

"Wear slippers and be walking fast as if you are busy, they will think you follow dey organise things."

@brownaim:

"You are not an organised woman."

2gag_ng_:

"Just wear your slippers. Everyone will understand are on bridal duty."

@clementinaumukoro:

"This has happened to me. I took two different shoes to the office, one court shoe and the other sandals heel and to crown it all, both were left foot."

@hawtzee:

"If the heels are same length, then you're good to go."

@demi_clothings:

"A fashion trend has a first time. Rock it girl! I remembered travelling for a party taking two different earrings to choose from and while dressing up, I discovered I forgot to pick the second part of the earrings. I rocked it like that."

@ritraco1:

"Every mistake is a new style dear."

