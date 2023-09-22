Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left many gushing at her backside after a clip of her sipping wine went viral

In the viral clip, the billionaire's wife was seen whining, twisting and twerking her recently increased eye-catching backside to the camera

The trending video has stirred many reactions online, as some fans query her over her suddenly big bum

Ned Nwoko's wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has sparked a massive reaction online as a clip of her flaunting her curves in a raunchy outfit goes viral.

In the trending video, Regina was seen in a toilet sipping a red wine with so much style and class, even though she wore a very revealing outfit.

A clip of Regina Daniels twerking and dancing goes viral. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@naijaeverything

The actress in the video even got people talking more when she dropped her glass of wine and put on a show, turning her back to the camera and whining her big backside with so much sultriness and yet classy.

When did it become this big?

Some fans couldn't help but notice the actress' backside looking so much bigger and curvier than it used to be.

Meanwhile, some fans couldn't help but note that they were envious of Ned Nwoko.

Watch the viral video of Regina Daniel whining her waist on camera:

See how fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions that Regina's clip stirred online below:

@searching_news_:

"Na BBN or Wetin dem dey call am."

@oluwaalonshola:

"As far as you get money .women go dey with you .money is their love language. You no get money u dey expect love. Dey play."

@b0iygk:

"No be only her husband suppose dey chop this thang."

@lolopitakwaa:

"This girl is clean like in real life her skin like mulk and eyes so white and bright, yansh soft like Okpari bread."

@phaithy35:

"Shake what ur doctor gave u baby."

@001_fu:

"See wetin niqqurs for dey chop werey carry go give old man."

@kingg_david__

"Something weh no fit stand 30 mins straight. Enjoy only money but deep down you want to experience real passionate s3x."

@lovealwaysify:

"Na mold they mold am, but make we no lie the doctor sabi work."

