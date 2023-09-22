Controversial Nigerian socialite Abu Abel has sparked reactions online after something he did for Mohbad's wife and his five-month-old son trends

Abu Abel, like many other wealthy Nigerians, has sent N2m to Mohbad's wife and his little boy

However, this philanthropic act by the real estate mogul has been met with heavy backlash as fans call it bloody money

Famous Lagos socialite and real estate mogul Abu Abel has stirred emotions online with a philanthropic act he recently pulled as he sends Mohbad's son Liam Aloba N2m.

A screenshot of the receipt of the money sent to Mohbad's son's account has emerged online, and it has got people talking.

"You and those who killed Mohbad are the same" - Fans slam Abu Abel

In reaction to the philanthropic act, netizens slammed the socialite, noting that he is not the type of person they want close to the #JusticeforMohbad's cause.

Some quickly note that Abu Abel was once caught on camera bullying DJ Chicken. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Abu Abel and his boys beat DJ Chicken to a stupor earlier this year.

Abu Abel's donation for Liam is coming barely 24 hours after he was sighted at Mohbad's Lagos candlelight procession.

See the leaked screenshot of Abu Abel's donation below:

Reactions trail Abu Abel's donation to Mohbad's son

See some of the comments from fans to the money Abu Abel sent to Liam's account below:

@arizona0114:

"Person wey bully dj chicken all of them na the same."

@thisistolu:

"Same Abul Abel that dealt with DJ chicken?"

@yhettyqueen1_:

"Who’s this Abu Abel? What does he do?"

@max_sticks:

"This one too is an oppressor and a bully as well."

@shinadang:

"See as they are cheering on the oppressor himself, the same person who assaulted Dj Chicken with his boys o. This app sef. Una never ready."

@KingOpeOfAbj:

"This guy was the person who instructed his boys to beat up Dj chicken, he’s no different from Sam Larry."

@tosinadeda:

"The same person who assaulted Dj Chicken on a live IG stream with his boys, beat him to a pulp, like a dog and broke his hand? Lol."

@KinqKudos:

"This is cringe and shameful to be honest. Na few people get sense for that una Lagos. Tueeeeh."

@MakeleleJersey:

"This bros matter still dey funny sha... Well, every day for the thief and one day for the owner."

@POTFRNG:

"He is their chairman na , there’s nothing happening amongst them he has no idea about abeg.!"

Abu Abel allegedly sent boys to attack DJ Chicken

Legit.ng recalls reporting when DJ Chicken was attacked and assaulted by some men in a viral clip.

According to reports, the assailants acted on the order of the famous Lagos big boy, Abul Abel.

At the time of the event, it was noted that the attack was instigated because of some comments DJ Chicken made about the real estate boss during one of his IG live sessions.

