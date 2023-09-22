An old video of the late Mohbad's father vibing to one of his music projects is trending on social media

It turned out the late singer may have gotten his music prowess from his dad, who seemed to be a gospel artist

The video has since stirred mixed reactions as some netizens insisted on Mohbad getting justice

Amid different controversies that have trailed singer Mohbad's death, with some linking his family to his demise, an old video of the deceased's father, Joseph Aloba, vibing to his (Joseph) song has gone viral.

In the video, Mohbad's dad was seen gesturing as he appeared to enjoy the song, which seemed to be gospel music.

Video of Mohbad's dad's vibing to gospel song trends. Credit: @iammohbad/ Twitter @bezenxy

Source: Instagram

Watch the trending video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions trailed old video of Mohbad's dad singing

The video comes as many Nigerians and music lovers outside the country continue to call for justice over Mohbad's death. See some of the comments below:

KingTeecott:

"Mohbad got the sing talent for his father tho."

@_MzJayde:

"Him get voice but Police need to nab am."

Tbillion40:

"Make him sing enter investigation room abeg."

Busayomi234:

"Hin come get voice but make dem arrest am first."

OyinTGSPE:

"The man sabi sing ….he dey give that baba ara celestial vibes."

biolarr:

"He sings like the late Baba Ara."

adelove2100:

"He is going He sound like baba ara if I'm not mistaken."

Roman_xing69:

"Him truly sabi sing, but him mic dey police station him gats go sing their first if him sing well their then him go come out come sing for us, if him song their no sweet, dem go kari am go Kuje, make him and abba kyari rehears proper their."

Elnukstudio:

"He start from where Mobad stop. E just realize money dey music."

How netizens reacted to Abu Abel's presence at Mohbad's candlelight procession

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abu Abel trended online over his presence at Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21.

Abu joined the likes of Davido, Falz, among others, to pay tribute to the former Marlian signee.

The real estate mogul's presence at the event, however, sparked reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng