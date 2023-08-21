Real estate Mogul Abu Abel was among the prominent figures that attended skit maker Cute Abiola's naming ceremony

A video showed the moment Abu Abel quickly covered the gold chain on his neck after skit maker Pastor Pikin 'Erekere' came to greet him

Abu Abel's action stirred hilarious reactions from netizens who hailed him for securing his gold chain before it went missing

A hilarious video showing the moment Abu Abel, a real estate mogul, met skit maker Erekere, aka Pastor Pikin, at Cute Abiola's baby naming ceremony over the weekend has left many talking.

In the short video, Erekere shared on his official Instagram page, Abel was spotted with a gold chain on his neck; however, upon sighting the skit maker, the real estate mogul quickly held his expensive chain to his chest.

Abul Abel and Erekere exchange greetings at a party. Credit: @thepastorpikin

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Erekere wrote in his caption:

"Even the president hold tight his chain @abel_egbarin ."

Watch the video below:

Abu Abel's reaction resulted from Erekere's actions in some of his skits, where he steals from unsuspecting victims.

Netizens react to Erekere's video with Abu Abel

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

alfa_hawwal:

"Everybody just dae fear this guy ."

mceetwinko:

"Baba nor want any losegarding this one shock me."

holimbakesh:

"Erekere if baba no see him chain I know your house ooo."

tiwalade_blessing:

"If you steal anything there, Go ask DJ chicken he one hand no balance till now."

jidefashh:

"He knew the first thing to safeguard straight up ."

liljaylaxbon:

"Ha dis one wey @abel_egbarin sef fear erekere, omoo nah to japa if I see u oh @thepastorpikin ."

omomalay__:

"I don hold my phone tight. The fear of Erekere, is the beginning of wisdom."

Erekere shows off new Mercedes Benz

It was a moment of celebration for Erekere as he acquired a new Mercedes Benz.

A clip shared by Salo, also called funnyhorje, showed Erekere seated proudly in the new Benz as friends hailed him.

Reacting, someone said: "Dem dey look for one Benz for my area."

Source: Legit.ng