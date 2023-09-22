MC Oluomo has joined the prominent figures in the country to make hefty donations to Mohbad's family

Oluomo donated the sum of N3m to Mohbad's son and gave the singer's mother and father N1m each

Screenshots of the debit alerts emerged on social media as social media users applauded MC Oluomo for his generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has also donated millions to late singer Mohbad's family.

Following the former Marlian signee's demise, a number of popular Nigerians within and outside the entertainment industry have been reaching out to Mohbad's family in terms of financial donations.

MC Oluomo sends money to Mohbad's family. Credit: @kingmcoluomo @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo is the latest to bless the singer's family, as screenshots of his debit alerts have emerged online.

The LASPG chairman gave Mohbad's son Liam Light N3m while he gave the late singer's mum and dad N1m each, making it a total of N5m.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See screenshots of the debit alerts below:

Online users react to MC Oluomo's donation to Mohbad's family

See some of the comments below:

b_efele:

"Up National ."

moet126:

"Nice of him."

pam_ayy:

"My own is they should stop coming out publicly to write the amount.Let them just put it out there but cancel the amount.Family wey don dey fight for money/properties immediately after he was buried. They go drag/fight with him wife for this money oo.While trying to help,l et’s use wisdom."

niniolajadesola12:

"I don’t know why people re giving the parents money ,did mohbad died for money or wat ?cos I don’t understand ."

iamdzy_boi:

"Una kuku turn am to giveaway. Na #justiceformohbad we need at this point."

Bella Shmurda reveals what Rema sent to Mohbad's family

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Rema joined popular celebrities who sent money to Mohbad's family.

Bella Shmurda, a close friend of the late Mohbad, in a post via his Instastory, revealed Rema generously added a substantial amount to Light's bank account.

Legit.ng recall reporting that more than N32 million has been donated to the late singer's family.

Source: Legit.ng