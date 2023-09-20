The claim that some young people attacked the home of Naira Marley over the death of Mohbad has been found to be false

One of the videos posted claiming to be the Marlian's boss's house was posted on YouTube by ABC7Chicago in March earlier this year

Other videos could be traced to a TikTok post in June 2021

Lekki, Lagos - The death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has continued to generate emotions among supporters and music lovers as different reports continued to analyze the cause of the death of the 27-year-old musician.

Some social media users have accused colleagues of the singer of contributing to his untimely death.

The relationship between Mohbad and Naira Marley

Mohbad was a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Naira Marley. In October 2022, however, the late singer alleged that the management of the label coordinated an assault on him and demanded that his manager should be changed.

After the death of Mohbad, some supporters of the singer accused the record label boss of causing the trauma that led to the death of the singer.

On Wednesday, September 13, a Tiktok user alleged that Naira Marley's house was been attacked by some young people in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The TikTok user shared videos purportedly from the scene of the incident.

Some other users of the platform also shared videos suggesting that the house of Naira Marley was set on fire.

A few others claimed some young boys attacked the residence of the musician.

But how true is the claim?

Videos showing Naira Marley's house attack was false

After subjecting the videos to keyframe analysis on INVAD, a plug-in for video verification and it was disclosed that the videos were taken from another event.

The video was shared by ABC7Chicago on YouTube on March 7 2023. It was a house on fire in Chicago, United States.

According to DUBAWA, other videos were subjected to Keyframe analysis on INVID. The fact-checking organisation said although they showed no result, the audio used in the video was repeated.

The origin of the audio circulated as alleged attack on Naira Marley's house

The origin of the audio was traced to a TikTok account @9shankhan and the video was posted in June 2021. Findings showed that the audio -- linked to Naira Marley's house -- and several videos on the page used the same sound.

Also, the alleged attack on Naira Marley's house was never reported by any credible media.

Therefore, the claim that some young men attacked the home of the singer, Naira Marley, is false.

