Samklef has stepped into the ongoing controversy trailing late singer Ileroluwa Aloba's death which has been generating reactions for some days

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have both been under fire after they were both fingered in the untimely death of Mohbad

Samklef had to pen a long letter inviting them to the candlelight procession in Lagos on Thursday

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Samuel Oguachuba, known as Samklef, is trying to resolve the controversy surrounding Mohbad's death.

The singer's death has caused so much uproar in the music industry that many have tried to uncover its mystery.

Samklef writes Naira Marley, Sam Larry Photo credit @samklef/@nairamarley/@samlarr_-sa

Source: Instagram

Samklef writes a letter to Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The music producer, who relocated abroad a few years ago has penned a lengthy letter to Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Since the two were among the people named to have oppressed Mohbad, Samklef wrote to encourage them to prove their innocence.

Samklef advises Naira Marley, Sam Larry to attend Mohbad candlelight procession

In his letter, the former music producer turned blogger said the music industry has been thrown into sadness over the death of Mohbad. He informed the duo that a candlelight procession is taking place on Thursday, which was organised by Mohbad's fans.

Samklef advised Naira Marley and Sam Larry to attend the event as a sign of solidarity and to prove they were not responsible for killing the young singer.

According to him, if the two of them attend the event, it would mean a lot to the other artistes and fans who loved the late singer.

See the letter below

Reaction trails Samklef's letter

The content of the letter written by Samklef generated reactions online. Legit.ng captured some of the comments.

See below:

@jnrpope:

"I laughed so hard after reading this letter …… klef noni U Sabi Set Trap sha"

@oluwastoppedmytear:s

"After Samlarry and Nairamarley finish reading this, bro… E sure me sey dem go really swear for you."

@qween_dara001:

"Oh yes, I see no reason you both should miss your brother’s Candlelight … To avoid being Shattered again o!"…

@thesugarbabeey:

"I support this letter button."

@dunmah_ikah:

"If them born there papa well make dem show face for Lagos, Mohbad don talk say nah them go leave Lagos and it’s happening."

@king_hephb:

"SAMKLEF OOOO. I don’t see why they shouldn’t attend this Event. At least they both said they love him, and he was his brother, so come show your last respect to your artist, and the matter go settle."

@obaksolo

"Klef werey, Make them send money for Candle Light Shirt too."

@iamkeyzemmanuel:

"Naira Marley and Sammy Larry. See as their names rhyme."

@t_love_miami:

"Gaskiani. We no go even touch them."

@redrickakinnola:

"That will result in jungle justice for them, guilty or not; just imagine what people will do to them o loo fa"

Samklef reveals the amount raised for Mohbad's son

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former music producer updated fans on the money raised for the late Mohbad's son, Liam.

Many Nigerians had been raising funds for the late singer's son. To encourage accountability, Samklef gave updates about the amount raised.

He said over N32 million has been raised to cater for the wellbeing of the late musician's son.

Source: Legit.ng